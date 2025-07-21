MG M9 EV launched in India as a fully loaded electric MPV, priced at 69.90 lakh

The J SW MG Motor India on Monday launched the M9 EV in the country, at a starting price of ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the EV will commence from August 10. It comes as a luxury electric MPV, challenging rivals such as Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire . It has been introduced as the first product from the MG Select and will be offered as a fully loaded electric MPV with all the bells and whistles. It will be sold through the premium retail network alongside the MG Cyberster, which is another interesting electric car from the car manufacturer.

MG M9 EV is a premium electric MPV from the carmaker, which will be sold through the MG Select retail network.

The MG M9 EV comes with a typical boxy MPV design. It gets elements such low low-positioned headlamps, large front and rear overhangs, large connected taillights, etc. Inside the cabin, the MG M9 EV gets a wide range of advanced technology-aided features. It gets a combination of brown with black upholstery across all three rows of seating. The rear occupants get powered captain seats, which is one of the key USP of the EV.

Some of the key features include a 12.23-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7.0-inch fully digital driver’s display, digital IRVM, cabin air filter, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, 13-speaker JBL sound system, leather and suede upholstery, powered front and rear seats with heating, massage, ventilation, connected car tech, etc.

The MG M9 EV gets Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) functionality. On the safety front, the MG M9 gets a host of features. It gets a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree surround view camera, seven airbags, front and rear disc brakes, an electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), etc.

Powering the electric car is a 90 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 548 km on a single charge. It features a front-wheel-drive layout, with the electric motor producing 245 bhp peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque.

