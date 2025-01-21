MG iM 5 showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Check range, features and specifications

JSW MG Motor India launched a slew of new products at the Auto Expo 2025, and also unveiled a new brand called iM. IM is the short form of 'Intelligent Mobility,' and it is an electric vehicle-exclusive brand set up in 2020 by SAIC Motor, the parent company of MG, in collaboration with e-commerce giant Alibaba and R&D experts from Zhangjiang Hi-Tech.

The iM 5 electric sedan made its debut for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, part of MG's lineup. Earlier, the electric car was revealed to the public at the 2024 Geneva Auto Show and will go for sale in Europe next year.

The design of the MG iM 5 emphasises aerodynamics, with features such as LED headlights integrated into a projector unit and a bonnet that tapers toward the front. The blanked-off grille and black C-shaped air intakes on the bumper add visual contrast.

The sedan is equipped with flush door handles and 19-inch black alloy wheels, with an option to upgrade to 20-inch wheels. At the rear, it features a wave-pattern LED light bar on a black strip. A notable addition is a pixelated display panel that can show custom messages to other road users.

MG iM 5: Cabin and features

The MG iM 5 features an interior design with a futuristic approach, incorporating elements like a yoke-style steering wheel, similar to those seen in some international models from Tesla and Lexus. The cabin includes a large touchscreen that integrates the instrument cluster and a passenger display. Slim AC vents and a central control screen further define the layout.

The car is equipped with a dual-display setup, which includes a 26.3-inch touchscreen and a 15.5-inch passenger display, along with a 10.5-inch central screen for additional controls. Other features include a 21-speaker sound system, 256-color ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, and two wireless phone chargers with cooling functionality. The vehicle also supports a vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature and has electrically adjustable ORVMs with heating, memory, and automatic tilt for reversing.

In terms of safety, the iM 5 comes with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. It is also equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering features like forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

