MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S spec comparison: price, battery pack, range, features

MG Hector Tomahawk EV and Mahindra XEV 9S offer three-row seating, advanced features and strong electric performance, with the Hector priced lower while the XEV 9S delivers greater range and power

MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Battery Pack and Range

MG Hector Tomahawk EV is powered by a 69.2-kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 201.1 bhp and 310 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Hector Tomahawk EV has a claimed range of 517 km and accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.2 seconds.

The Mahindra XEV 9S, on the other hand, is powered by three different battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack, a 70-kWh battery pack and a 79-kWh battery pack. The 59-kWh battery pack sends power to an electric motor placed on the rear axle, producing 227 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The 70-kWh battery pack, similar to the 59-kWh battery pack, is powered by an electric motor placed on the rear axle, producing 241.3 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The 79-kWh battery pack sends power to the rear axle-mounted electric motor, producing 281 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. The Mahindra XEV 9S boasts a range between 521 km and 679 km.



MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Features

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV boasts a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging and gesture-based controls for AC and audio functions, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 10-speaker Infinity audio system, connected-car technology, rear window sunshades and a driver’s seat with memory and automatic retract functionality. The SUV offers multiple cabin modes, including Nap, Camp, Energise, Pro Pet, Valet and Quiet.

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The cabin of the Mahindra XEV 9S, on the other hand, emphasises heavily on technology and passenger experience. The model debuts MAIA AI, Mahindra's new artificial intelligence system integrated across the infotainment and vehicle control ecosystem. The dashboard is equipped with a large triple-screen setup accompanied by two BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) rear entertainment displays, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a VisionX augmented-reality head-up display for the driver. Other features include a 65W fast charging port, ambient interior lighting, and a full-length sky roof. The SUV also features the most advanced AQI air purifier system with VR-assisted LED monitoring.





MG Hector Tomahawk EV vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Price

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV has been priced at ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Mahindra XEV 9S has been priced at ₹20.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

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