MG GO! Concept debuts at Goodwood, previews MG's affordable electric hatchback

At a time when the automotive world has been obsessed with SUVs, MG has walked a different path at the Good Festival of Speed. The British carmaker has unveiled the MG GO! Concept at the prestigious automotive event, which is essentially a cool and compact B-segment electric hatchback concept. The MG GO! Concept celebrates style, proportions, and driving character.

The concept car previewing an electric hatchback could enter production in 2027. Designed at the MG Design Centre in London, under design director Carl Gotham, the MG GO! Concept took inspiration from mid-20th-century models like the MGB GT, MG Metro Turbo, MG ZR, and MG EX4.

The carmaker has stated that with the concept, the company wanted to create something compact and contemporary, but also warm, expressive and immediately likeable. The auto OEM also said that the concept car's design aims to reinterpret the clarity, charm and emotional appeal associated with older MG models.

Speaking of its design, the five-door MG concept comes with rounded LED headlights with integrated sleek LED DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The front end looks clean yet expressive. The sculpted bumper and crisp bonnet lines give the hatchback an aggressive face. Moving to the side, the pronounced wheel arches wrapping around the large alloy wheels give the concept car a bold and stylish look. Adding more zing are the low-sitting roofline, cleanly flowing shoulder line, and flush door handles. At the back, it sports a full-width LED light bar and a neatly integrated roof spoiler. In a nutshell, instead of chasing dramatic styling elements or excessive aero tricks, MG opted for a clean look for the concept car, allowing the proportions to do most of the talking.

MG has not revealed anything about the battery, motor, range or charging details for the GO! Concept. Also, the interior details remain a mystery as well. Expect the automaker to reveal more details in the near future, as the EV moves closer to production.

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