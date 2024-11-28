MG delivers 201 EVs in a single day including Windsor EV & ZS EV. Check details

JSW MG Motor India has announced to have delivered 201 electric vehicles in a single day in Bangalore. These EVs included the recently launched MG Windsor EV along with the Comet EV and the ZS EV . Interestingly, out of these 201 EVs, 75 of the EVs have g one to Bengaluru Airport as a part of its Refex Green Mobility. These EVs included the MG ZS EV only.

Earlier during Diwali, the company announced to have delivered 101 units of the MG Windsor EV in Bangalore. JSW MG Motor India has been quite aggressive with its EV strategy. In fact, earlier this year, Sajjan Jindal of JSW Group explained that the future of the automobile world is all electric even if the immediate future would be about plug-in hybrids. “MG and JSW group will create a Maruti-like movement in India," he said, pointing to the expansion of the personal car segment in the country in the 1980s and 1990s. “We aim to take a 33 per cent share in India’s EV market by 2030."

MG Windsor EV

With prices starting at ₹13.50 lakh, ex-showroom, or ₹9.99 lakh with Battery-as-a-Service, the MG Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh, IP67-certified, Lithium-ion battery which allows the electric vehicle to deliver a certified range of 332 km on a single charge. It churns the Windsor and delivers 134 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque paired with four driving modes namely: Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport.

In terms of features, it gets premium nine-speaker Infinity audio system, ambient lighting a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, LED cornering lights, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an auto-dimming IRVM and connected car technology.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV is the most expensive electric vehicle on offer by the company with prices starting at ₹19 lakh, ex-showroom or ₹14.99 lakh with BaaS. The MG ZS EV has a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery and generates 174 bhp and 280 Nm. It gets a claimed range of 461 kms. The MG ZS EV can be charged to full with an AC charger at 7.4 kW in around 9 hours. It takes approximately 60 minutes to get it to 80 per cent with a DC fast charger at 50 kW.

In terms of features it comes with a touchscreen infotainment system that measures 10.1 inches, and a digital instrument cluster that measures 7 inches. Other features include an air purifier, rear AC vents, electric parking brake, cruise control, and wireless charging. Safety is covered by six airbags, electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera.

MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric vehicle in the market currently with prices starting at ₹6.99 lakh, ex-showroom, or ₹4.99 lakh if one opts for the Battery-as-a-Service option. The battery pack on the MG Comet EV is rated for 17.3 kWh and the claimed range is rated for 230 km. MG Comet EV is powered by an electric motor that sits on the rear axle. It produces 41 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 110 Nm.

