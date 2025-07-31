MG Cyberster vs Tesla Model Y: Design, specifications and features compared

In a growing electric vehicle (EV) market like India, the arrival of two high-profile EVs, the MG Cyberster and the Tesla Model Y, has marked a significant milestone. But while both come with strong global reputations and eye-catching features, their Indian debuts highlight just how different their target audiences and priorities are. Here's a comparison of the two similarly priced EVs:

MG Cyberster vs Tesla Model Y: Positioning

The MG Cyberster, priced between ₹72.49 lakh and ₹74.99 lakh (ex-showroom), is India's first electric convertible roadster, aimed squarely at enthusiasts and luxury EV buyers. It's being offered through the premium MG Select dealerships and caters to a niche audience that values performance, exclusivity, and design drama.

In contrast, Tesla’s Model Y, launched at ₹59.89 lakh for the RWD and ₹67.89 lakh for the Long Range version (ex-showroom, Mumbai), is focused on practicality and mass-market appeal in the luxury EV space. It brings Tesla's proven tech DNA and global popularity to Indian buyers looking for a more family-oriented electric SUV.

MG Cyberster vs Tesla Model Y: Performance

Under the hood, the Cyberster boasts dual motors delivering 503 bhp and 725 Nm, making it MG’s most powerful production car. The 0-100 kmph sprint takes just 3.2 seconds, courtesy of a 77 kWh battery. There's also a global RWD version with a 64 kWh battery offering 519 km of range.

Meanwhile, the Model Y focuses on range and charging speed. The RWD version produces about 295 hp and gets either a 60 kWh (up to 500 km range) or a 75 kWh battery (up to 622 km). The Model Y's 0-100 kmph time is a respectable 5.9 seconds, but Tesla’s edge lies in its Supercharger network and fast charging, enabling 238–267 km of range in just 15 minutes.

MG Cyberster vs Tesla Model Y: Design

The Cyberster is a design-forward machine. With scissor doors, a low-slung convertible body, and 20-inch alloys, it turns heads wherever it goes. MG offers four dual-tone colour schemes, adding to the car's dramatic flair. Aerodynamics are taken seriously, too, with a drag coefficient of just 0.269 Cd.

The Model Y takes a minimalist route with flush handles, slim lights, and a glass roof. It may not scream performance, but it’s shaped for range and everyday usability, borrowing cues from the Model 3 but offering a more SUV-like presence.

MG Cyberster vs Tesla Model Y: Interior and features

Inside, the Cyberster leans heavily into the sports car vibe with vegan leather-suede upholstery, launch control, and paddle shifters for regen braking. It comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, two 7-inch digital displays, dual-zone climate control, and a Bose audio system.

Tesla's Model Y, on the other hand, embraces its trademark minimalist cabin. A 15.4-inch central screen, an 8-inch rear display, and software-first features define the experience. It includes dual-zone climate control, a panoramic glass roof, and regular OTA updates, though full self-driving capabilities (costing ₹6 lakh extra) are not yet fully functional in India.

MG Cyberster vs Tesla Model Y: Safety and warranty

The Cyberster features Level 2 ADAS, Brembo brakes, a side stability factor of 1.83, and a body designed for rollover protection. MG offers a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, a major incentive for early adopters.

Tesla offers its suite of safety tech, including Autopilot, active safety systems, and over-the-air upgrades. However, the current features still require driver supervision. Standard warranty terms apply, with optional service plans available.

