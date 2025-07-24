MG Cyberster to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

JSW MG Motor India is all set to launch its flagship vehicle in the Indian market tomorrow. It will be the Cyberster and will be sold only through the MG Select dealerships, which is a new line of dealerships which will provide a more premium experience when compared to the current line of dealerships. It will be the first electric roadster to come to India and will be fully imported. We are expecting that the brand will price it between ₹60 lakh and ₹70 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The pre-bookings are already open for interested customers.

The upcoming MG Cyberster electric roadster will be offered in four exterior colour options: Cosmic Silver, Inca Yellow, English White, and Dynamic Red.

The interior of the MG Cyberster features a futuristic triple-screen setup. This includes a 7-inch central touchscreen for infotainment, a fully digital driver display, and an additional screen that extends from the dashboard to the center console, incorporating controls for the climate functions. The cabin is designed with a sporty appeal, offering performance-style seating, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with integrated audio and display controls, and a rotary selector dedicated to launch control. Paddle shifters are also included, allowing the driver to adjust regenerative braking levels.

The all-electric MG Cyberster convertible could have dual electric motors and is the first of its kind since the Tesla Roadster.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING MG Cyberster 77 kWh 77 kWh ₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG M9 EV 90 kWh 90 kWh 548 km 548 km ₹ 69.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tesla Model Y 75 kwh 75 kwh 622 km 622 km ₹ 59.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING VinFast VF7 75.3 kWh 75.3 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 60 - 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volvo C40 Recharge 78 kWh 78 kWh 530 km 530 km ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volvo EX40 69 kWh 69 kWh 475 km 475 km ₹ 56.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers

For added convenience and comfort, the Cyberster is equipped with a power-operated folding roof, six-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating and memory functions, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. Advanced safety and driver-assist features come courtesy of Level-2 ADAS.

Also Read : MG M9 first drive review: A new era for luxury MPVs

The electric sports car uses a 77 kWh battery pack positioned between the axles, forming the base of the floor. Paired with dual electric motors, it generates 510 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. According to the manufacturer, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, making it the most powerful production model in MG’s lineup. On a full charge, it can cover a distance of up to 510 km.

Globally, MG also sells a rear-wheel-drive version of the Cyberster fitted with a smaller 64 kWh battery. This variant produces 295 bhp and reportedly offers a slightly better range of 519 km.

The Cyberster is expected to compete with several high-performance EVs and sporty models such as the Tesla Model Y, BMW Z4, Porsche 718 Boxster, Kia EV6, Mini Cooper SE, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: