MG Cyberster teased ahead of January 2025 debut, has a driving range of 570 km

JSW MG Motor India is preparing to launch its flagship vehicle in the Indian market. It is called the Cyberster and will be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The manufacturer will sell the Cyberster through its MG Select outlets which is a new premium retail channel.

MG Select

JSW MG Motor India is set to embark on its venture into the premium vehicle market with the launch of the MG Cyberster. Through the MG Select initiative, the company intends to establish a presence in the 'accessible luxury' sector, with plans to unveil four new energy vehicles over the next two years, including the MG Cyberster. Additionally, the company aims to establish exclusive experience centres in 12 cities throughout India within the first year.

The company acknowledges the necessity of addressing both the mainstream and mass-premium segments under the MG brand. Concurrently, they have recognized a growing opportunity to meet India's shifting demand for accessible luxury and the rise of 'new-age' alternatives in the automotive market.

What are the specifications of the MG Cyberster?

The two-seat electric roadster will feature dual electric motors, with each motor driving one axle and distributing power to all four wheels. The vehicle is reported to deliver a peak power output of 528 bhp and a maximum torque of 725 Nm. According to the manufacturer, the MG Cyberster can accelerate from a complete stop to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The energy source for the MG Cyberster will be a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is capable of providing a range of up to 570 km on a single charge.

In the global market, the brand also sells a rear-wheel drive version which comes equipped with a 64 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 519 km. The electric motor is rated to produce a max power output of 295 bhp.

What are the dimensions of the MG Cyberster?

The open-top sports car featuring scissor doors is expected to have a weight of 1,984 kg. Yes, it is slightly on the heavier side because of the weight of the battery. The dimensions of the Cyberster will be 4,533 mm in length, 1,912 mm in width, and 1,328 mm in height. Furthermore, the forthcoming MG Cyberster is reported to possess a wheelbase of 2,689 mm.

