MG Cyberster: Take a look at 5 key highlights of India's most affordable electric roadster

MG Motor has introduced the Cyberster under its MG Select luxury sub-brand, priced at ₹72.49 lakh for pre-reserved customers and ₹74.99 lakh for new bookings. Deliveries are set to begin from August 10, 2025. Drawing inspiration from the classic MGB Roadster, the Cyberster aims to bring back the appeal of open-top motoring, now in an electric format. Here are five notable highlights of the new model:

1 Design The Cyberster brings back the spirit of the classic MGB Roadster with a futuristic twist. The design includes electric scissor doors and a soft-top convertible roof, paired with a sculpted profile and a low drag coefficient of 0.269 Cd for aerodynamic efficiency. The front features LED headlamps with sharp DRLs and a sculpted bonnet, while the rear gets a Kammback-style taper with a full-width LED light bar and integrated turn indicators. It rides on 20-inch staggered lightweight alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tyres for added road grip and style. The Cyberster is available in four dual-tone exterior finishes, including Nuclear Yellow with a black roof, Flare Red with a black roof, Andes Grey with a red roof, and Modern Beige with a red roof.

2 Powertrain and performance Powering the Cyberster is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that produces 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque. This allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds when using Launch Control. The chassis and suspension have been fine-tuned with input from former Formula 1 engineer Marco Fainello, resulting in a double-wishbone suspension system and a near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Brembo 4-piston brake callipers at the front ensure confident stopping performance, bringing the car to a halt from 100 kmph in just 33 metres.

3 Battery and range One of the standout innovations in the Cyberster is its 77 kWh lithium-ion battery, which MG claims is the slimmest in the industry at just 110 mm thick. This compact design helps lower the car’s centre of gravity and aids weight balance. On a full charge, the battery offers a MIDC-certified range of 580 km, though actual range will vary in real-world conditions. An advanced thermal management system keeps battery performance consistent across different temperatures. MG includes a 3.3 kW portable charger, a 7.4 kW wall box charger, and standard installation support as part of the vehicle package.

5 Safety Safety is central to the Cyberster’s engineering. The structure uses a high-strength H-shaped cradle frame, and the car has a Static Stability Factor of 1.83, offering strong rollover resistance. The vehicle is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and a real-time Driver Monitoring System to detect signs of fatigue. Additional safety components include dual front and combination side airbags, electronic stability control, and an electronic differential lock.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: