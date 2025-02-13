MG Cyberster: Sportscar grabs eyeballs as it treads on Indian tarmac in White

The MG Cyberster has been spotted rolling on the Indian tarmac in a glazing white shade before its expected launch. The car was spotted, recorded and uploaded on social media by multiple users. JSW MG debuted the MG Cyberster at the recent Auto Expo 2025 hosted in New Delhi. The spotted car has a Gujrat registered plate and is seen making its way through slow-moving traffic in the video.

MG Cyberster: Design

The MG Cyberster comes with a design inspired by the MG Roadster sold during the 1960s. It gets LED projector headlights with LED DRLs. Also, there is a chrome garnished MG brand logo. The front bumper features a black-finished lower grille with functional air vents to cool down the battery pack and the electrical components. At the side profile, the scissor doors come as a key USP of the MG Cyberster, while it gets 20-inch dual-tone big alloy wheels.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING MG Cyberster 77 kWh 77 kWh ₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG G10 Diesel Diesel ₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG Baojun 510 1998 cc 1998 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 11 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG eHS 16.6 kWh 16.6 kWh 52 km 52 km ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Gloster 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 38.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The MG Cyberster also features body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. Besides that, the curvy and smooth profile enhances its aerodynamic efficiency. Moving to the rear, the MG Cyberster gets arrow-shaped LED taillights and an inverted U-shaped sleek light bar. Also, there is a black rear diffuser. The Cyberster will be available in four exterior paint options - English White, Cosmic Silver, Inca Yellow, and Dynamic Red.

Also Read : MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: How do the EVs stack up with revised pricing

MG Cyberster: Interior and features

MG Cyberster gets a fully digital triple-screen setup, which is the key USP inside the cabin. The triple-screen setup includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and a screen connecting the dashboard and centre console, which has the AC controls. The Cyberster gets sports seats and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with controls for the instrument cluster and audio system. There is a round dial on the steering wheel for launch control. The EV has paddle shifters for the regeneration modes.

Among other features, the MG Cyberster gets an electrically operational and foldable roof, six-way electrically-adjustable heated seats with memory function, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. It is further equipped with a Level-2 ADAS suite of safety features.

Also Read : 2025 MG Astor: Shine and Select variants now get more features. Check what all has changed

MG Cyberster: Powertrain and specifications

The MG Cyberster comes in India with a 77 kWh battery pack, available with a single and dual-motor setup. The single-motor version of the MG Cyberster churns out 335 bhp peak power and 475 Nm maximum torque. The RWD model is capable of running 507 kilometres on a single charge.

There is a dual-motor version of the Cyberster as well, with each motor fitted to one axle and channelling power to all four wheels. This model generates 496 bhp peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque. This variant is capable of running up to 443 kilometres on a full charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: