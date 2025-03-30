MG Cyberster pre-bookings open, launch imminent

HT Auto
MG Select showroom Cyberster M9 EV
MG Select showroom Cyberster M9 EV
MG Cyberster will be sold alongside the MG M9 electric MPV via MG Select, the brand's premium retail network.

JSW MG Motor India has commenced accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming MG Cyberster electric sportscar. Interested consumers can reserve the EV either through the car manufacturer's new MG Select website or by visiting the MG dealerships. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 earlier this year, the MG Cyberster comes as a pure electric roadster, which will be sold through the MG Select premium retail network. It will be sold alongside the MG M9 electric MPV, which was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2025.

MG Cyberster will be available in four different exterior paint choices, which are Cosmic Silver, Inca Yellow, English White and Dynamic Red.

The MG Cyberster comes packing a wide range of features, which include a fully digital triple-screen setup. This setup includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and an additional display that seamlessly connects the dashboard to the centre console, where the air conditioning controls are located. The EV also features sports seats and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, which incorporates controls for both the instrument cluster and the audio system. Additionally, there is a round dial for launch control situated on the steering wheel, and the electric vehicle is equipped with paddle shifters for modifying regeneration modes.

The MG Cyberster gets an electrically operated and foldable roof, six-way electrically adjustable heated seats with a memory function, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. It also includes a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite.

The electric sportscar, which claims to be the most powerful MG model to date, comes powered by a 77 kWh battery pack that propels the Cyberster to run up to 510 kilometres on a single charge. The MG Cyberster comes packing dual electric motors, which together can churn out 510 bhp peak power and a mammoth 725 Nm of maximum torque output. The car manufacturer claims the MG Cyberster is capable of accelerating from a standstill position to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.

In the global market, the brand also sells a rear-wheel drive version of the electric convertible, which comes equipped with a 64 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 519 kilometres. The electric motor is rated to produce a maximum power output of 295 bhp.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2025, 12:02 PM IST
TAGS: MG Cyberster MG Cyberster electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

