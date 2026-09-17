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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Cyberster, M9 Ev Get Baas Offering; Prices Start At 69.99 Lakh

MG Cyberster, M9 EV get BaaS offering; Prices start at 69.99 lakh

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 17 Sept 2026, 15:22 pm
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MG has introduced BaaS pricing for the Cyberster ( 72.99 lakh) and M9 EV ( 69.99 lakh), offering lower upfront costs with 8 per km battery rental, while retaining their premium features, performance and comfort

MG Cyberster
MG Cyberster, M9 EV get BaaS offering; Prices start at ₹69.99 lakh
MG Cyberster
MG Cyberster, M9 EV get BaaS offering; Prices start at ₹69.99 lakh
MG M9 EV
EMI starting at just
₹99,300/ month
Check Eligibility

Chinese-owned British automaker Morris Garages announced the introduction of its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership programme for the MG Cyberster and MG M9, offering luxury customers greater flexibility and choice in electric mobility. Customers can now own the MG Cyberster EV at a BaaS price of 72.49 lakh along with a 8.00 per km battery rental, while the MG M9 EV will be available at a BaaS price of 69.99 lakh along with a 8.00 per km battery rental.

MG Select, the premium retail chain of the automaker, with the inclusion of the MG Cyberster and MG M9, offers greater flexibility to luxury buyers while retaining the elite experience, advanced technology, performance, and comfort associated with MG Select's portfolio.

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MG Cyberster: Specs

The electric roadster from MG, the Cyberster, is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack, sending power to a dual electric motor setup producing 503.02 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. The MG Cyberster accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Moreover, the range of the MG Cyberster is 580 km on a single charge. Inspired by the classic MGB Roadster, its styling is highlighted by electric scissor doors, cockpit-style seating, and a low-slung silhouette.

Also Read : 5 luxury SUVs I would pick for someone who hates flying

MG M9 EV: Specs

The MG M9 comes equipped with an advanced 90-kWh NMC battery pack, sending power to an electric motor which churns out a peak power output of 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. In addition to that, the electric MPV boasts a total range of 548 km, with the capability of charging the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes.

The MG M9 electric MPV gets a full suite of features, including a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, a 13-speaker sound system including a subwoofer and amplifier, a 64-colour ambient lighting, Presidential seats with 16-way adjustment, eight massage settings along with heating and ventilation, among other features.

With the growing network of MG Select Experience Centres, the brand continues to bring the MG Cyberster and MG M9 closer to luxury customers across India. MG Select currently operates 15 experience centres across 14 cities.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 17 Sept 2026, 15:22 pm IST
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