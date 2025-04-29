MG Cyberster gets a new RWD variant. Will it be launched in India?

The MG Cyberster is expected to launch soon in the Indian market. JSW MG Motor India has already showcased the two door electric sportscar twice, most recently at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. Interestingly, while the vehicle has been showcased and has been confirmed for a launch India, the specification of the electric vehicle for the market have not been revealed yet. However, it is expected that the recently launched Cyberster RWD might make its way to India.

Under the skin, the Cyberster RWD uses the same 77kWh battery as the AWD variant but offers a longer claimed driving range of 552km (NEDC)

The MG Cyberster RWD was recently launched in Australia as a more affordable option in the Cyberster lineup. The RWD version of the EV is priced at $100,000 ( ₹54.67 lakh approx.). Here’s what the new version gets.

MG Cyberster RWD: Design

The new MG Cyberster RWD retains much of the eye-catching design language seen in its more powerful all-wheel-drive sibling. It features signature scissor-style doors reminiscent of exotic supercars and a power-operated soft-top roof for open-air driving.

However, a few subtle changes set the RWD version apart — notably, it rolls on slightly smaller 19-inch alloy wheels compared to the AWD’s 20-inch setup. Inside, Nappa leather upholstery replaces the Alcantara material found in the higher-grade version, giving the cabin a more luxurious feel without sacrificing comfort or style.

MG Cyberster RWD: Features

Despite its lower price point, the RWD Cyberster comes generously equipped. The cabin hosts a 10.25-inch central display, two 7.0-inch touchscreens flanking the steering wheel, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system for an immersive driving experience. Standard tech includes wired Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, digital radio, and satellite navigation. Comfort features like dual-zone climate control with a PM2.5 filter, heated and power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, and a heated leather-trimmed steering wheel are part of the package.

On the safety front, the Cyberster RWD doesn’t compromise. It is equipped with adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep and lane-centring assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert with braking, and a driver monitoring system. The model also offers front and rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring, ensuring peace of mind on every drive.

MG Cyberster RWD: Specifications

Under the skin, the Cyberster RWD uses the same 77kWh battery as the AWD variant but offers a longer claimed driving range of 552km (NEDC). Performance is slightly dialed back, with the single rear-mounted motor delivering 322 bhp and 475Nm of torque — enough to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in a respectable 5.2 seconds. Charging remains efficient with support for 144kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10 to 80 percent top-up in about 40 minutes.

