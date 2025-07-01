MG Cyberster starts arriving at showroom, launch imminent

JSW MG Motor India is gearing up for the launch of two premium electric cars in the country. While the carmaker is slated to launch the MG M9 premium electric MPV, another model in the pipeline is the MG Cyberster , which is an all-electric roadster from the brand and claims to be the most powerful car the OEM has ever built. Ahead of its launch, the MG Cyberster has started arriving at dealerships.

MG Cyberster will come as the new halo product from the automaker in India.

The MG Cyberster, as the auto company has already announced, will be sold through the brand's Select premium retail network. The Select dealerships will also sell the MG M9 alongside the MG Cyberster. Both these electric cars were showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

The MG Cyberster electric roadster was launched globally in 2023. It marked the British car manufacturer's entry into the performance electric vehicle segment. Upon launch, it will be the brand's new halo product in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The MG Cyberster comes with a distinctive convertible body style. Underpinned by a dedicated electric vehicle platform, the Cyberster gets scissor doors on each side, which is one of the key features. The interior gets an airplane cockpit-influenced theme. It gets a host of advanced technology-enabled features, a triple-screen setup on the dashboard, yoke-styled steering, etc.

It is expected to be sold in both single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD configurations in the Indian market. The electric roadster is capable of churning out 536 bhp peak power and 725 Nm of maximum torque. It promises to offer a range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge.

MG is yet to announce the official launch date for the Cyberster. The pricing details are yet to be announced as well. However, select dealerships have started accepting bookings. Expect the EV to be sold in India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route, which will take the pricing of the electric convertible to around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom).

