MG Cyberster deliveries commenced. Owner gets the car as a surprise…

MG has started deliveries for the Cyberster, the carmaker's electric two-door convertible in India. The very first MG Cyberster has been presented to the owner by his family as a surprise. Recently launched, the MG Cyberster features electric scissor doors and modern amenities, making it a distinctive option in India. The newly bought vehicle was posted on social media as the owners received it in the ‘Flare Red’ colour option.

The MG Cyberster, India's first electric roadster, has begun deliveries. This two-door convertible features a 77 kWh battery, 510 PS output, and a 0-100 kmph time of 3.2 seconds.

Most of the users commenting on the post congratulated the owner; however, one of the users commented, “Sir, what do you do for a living?" The Cyberster is the country's first electric roadster, imported as a Completely Built-Up unit. While it faces no direct rivals, it competes with high-performance models like the Tesla Model Y, BMW Z4, Porsche 718 Boxster, Kia EV6, Mini Cooper SE, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

What does the MG Cyberster look like?

Design-wise, the EV boasts a striking, low-slung, convertible form. Built on a dedicated EV platform with a 2,690mm wheelbase, it sports 20-inch staggered alloy wheels. The rear features a subtly drooping boot with a modest lip. The smooth shoulder lines and overall shape emphasise aerodynamics, with a drag coefficient of 0.269.

The MG Cyberster will be available in India with four exterior colours: Nuclear Yellow with black roof, Flare Red with black roof, Andes Grey with red roof, and Modern Beige with red roof.

How much performance and range does MG Cyberster pack?

Powering the sports car is a 77 kWh battery placed between the axles, forming the floor. Paired with dual electric motors, it produces 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. MG claims 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.2 seconds, making it the most powerful MG production model, with a range of up to 510 km on a full charge.

Globally, MG offers a rear-wheel drive version with a smaller 64 kWh battery, delivering 295 bhp and a slightly improved range of 519 km.

What are the highlight features of the MG Cyberster?

The interior features two 7-inch digital screens and a 10.25-inch central infotainment unit. Upholstery combines suede and vegan leather, and comfort features include dual-zone climate control, a PM 2.5 filter, and a Bose audio system. The sporty cabin includes performance-style seats, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with integrated controls, and a rotary launch control selector. Paddle shifters allow adjustment of regenerative braking.

Chassis tuning was led by ex-Formula 1 engineer Marco Fainello, with Brembo brakes enabling a stop from 100 to 0 kmph in 33 metres. Safety features encompass Level 2 ADAS, a Driver Monitoring System, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and a body structure designed to resist rollover. The Side Stability Factor (SSF) is claimed to be 1.83.

What is the pricing for the MG Cyberster?

Bookings are available online or at ‘MG Select’ centres in 13 Indian cities, including a portable 3.3 kW charger, a 7.4 kW wall box charger and installation. MG offers a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner and a three-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty for the vehicle. The MG Cyberster is priced at a price of ₹72.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: