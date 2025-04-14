MG Cyber X SUV teased ahead of 2025 Shanghai Motor Show global debut

MG Motor is expanding its vision for the future with the unveiling of a new SUV under its emerging Cyber sub-brand. The upcoming model, christened MG Cyber X, follows in the footsteps of the Cyberster roadster and hints at a new design and lifestyle direction for the carmaker.

MG labels the Cyber X as a "city Adventure Toy", a small SUV that merges an off-road appearance with city utility. The teaser images released by the brand depict the SUV with an upright, boxy shape that appears to be inspired by classic off-road SUVs such as the Toyota Land Cruiser. Yet, it’s expected to stay within the sub-4.5 metre length category, keeping it agile enough for city use.

MG Cyber X: Design

The MG Cyber X features a retro-inspired, slab-sided profile complemented by contemporary design elements. Its exterior stands out with full-width light bars at both the front and rear, while flush door handles contribute to a clean and modern side profile. Squared-out wheel arches add to the SUV's rugged appeal, and an illuminated MG logo is prominently displayed at the front as well as below the rear light bar.

The front fascia is especially striking, with a high-set light bar, a bold illuminated MG badge at the center, and main headlamps positioned lower on the bumper—an unconventional layout that may split opinions but undeniably makes a bold statement.

MG Cyber X: Platform and powertrain

While MG has yet to divulge technical specifications, reports indicate that the Cyber X will be based on SAIC’s new E3 modular electric platform. This next-generation architecture is anticipated to accommodate semi-solid-state batteries and cell-to-body construction, which may generate enhanced energy density and increased structural integrity in the vehicle.

MG Cyberster: India launch and update

The MG Cyber X will make its full debut at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show, where MG is also set to showcase an updated version of the Cyberster roadster. While the updated MG Cyberster will make its debut at the Shanghai Motor Show, the pre facelift Cyberster will be launched in India soon. JSW MG Motor India has commenced accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming MG Cyberster electric sportscar.

Also watch: MG Motor debuts Cyberster in India, reveals future EV plans

MG Cyberster will be available in four different exterior paint choices, which are Cosmic Silver, Inca Yellow, English White and Dynamic Red. The electric sportscar, which claims to be the most powerful MG model to date, comes powered by a 77 kWh battery pack that propels the Cyberster to run up to 510 kilometres on a single charge. The MG Cyberster comes packing dual electric motors, which together can churn out 510 bhp peak power and a mammoth 725 Nm of maximum torque output. The car manufacturer claims the MG Cyberster is capable of accelerating from a standstill position to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.

