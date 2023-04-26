HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Comet Ev Vs Tata Tiago Ev, Pricing Compared: Tale Of Two ‘affordable’ Evs

MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV, pricing compared: Tale of two ‘affordable’ EVs

MG Comet EV was officially launched in India and is now the most-affordable electric car in the market with a price tag of 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). The two-door, four-seat all-electric vehicle is the second EV from MG Motor India, after the ZS EV. But while the ZS EV is positioned as a premium SUV, the Comet EV is an urban mobility option for small families.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 13:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV may not be direct rivals but at similar price points, will compete against each other.
MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV may not be direct rivals but at similar price points, will compete against each other.
MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV may not be direct rivals but at similar price points, will compete against each other.
MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV may not be direct rivals but at similar price points, will compete against each other.

The Comet EV will lock horns against Tata Tiago EV which thus far had been the most-affordable electric car in the market. And although there are a plethors of differences between the two vehicles - from battery, range, body type and dimensions, the two will vye for interest from potential buyers at the price points at which each is offered.

Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

What is the pricing structure of Tiago EV?

Tiago EV is offered in seven broad trims, starting with the Tiago EV XE MR which is priced at 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for Tiago EV Tech Lux LR with the 7.2 kW charger. There is also the Tiago EV XZ+ LR variant with the 7.2 kW charger at 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Battery packCharger optionVariantIntroductory price (INR, ex-showroom)New price (INR, ex-showroom)
19.2 kWh3.3 kW ACXE8.49 Lakh8.69 Lakh
XT9.09 Lakh9.29 Lakh
24 kWh3.3 kW ACXT9.99 Lakh10.19 Lakh
XZ+10.79 Lakh10.99 Lakh
XZ+ Tech LUX11.29 Lakh11.49 Lakh
7.2 kW ACXZ+11.29 Lakh11.49 Lakh
XZ+ Tech LUX11.79 Lakh11.99 Lakh

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
₹17.5 - 22.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Rc-6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Rc-6
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

What is the pricing structure of MG Comet EV?

MG Comet EV is priced at 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in only one variant although accessories and graphics are available at an additional cost.

While Tiago EV is a pricier car compared to Comet EV, it also boasts of a larger battery and a better per-charge range of close to 300 kms (claimed). The Comet EV, however, is a compact vehicle that measures under three meters in length and is positioned as a daily urban commute option. The Comet EV has a claimed range of 230 kms.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 13:05 PM IST
TAGS: Tiago EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 789 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city