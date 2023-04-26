MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV, pricing compared: Tale of two ‘affordable’ EVs
MG Comet EV was officially launched in India and is now the most-affordable electric car in the market with a price tag of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom and introductory). The two-door, four-seat all-electric vehicle is the second EV from MG Motor India, after the ZS EV. But while the ZS EV is positioned as a premium SUV, the Comet EV is an urban mobility option for small families.
The Comet EV will lock horns against Tata Tiago EV which thus far had been the most-affordable electric car in the market. And although there are a plethors of differences between the two vehicles - from battery, range, body type and dimensions, the two will vye for interest from potential buyers at the price points at which each is offered.
What is the pricing structure of Tiago EV?
Tiago EV is offered in seven broad trims, starting with the Tiago EV XE MR which is priced at ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for Tiago EV Tech Lux LR with the 7.2 kW charger. There is also the Tiago EV XZ+ LR variant with the 7.2 kW charger at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
|Battery pack
|Charger option
|Variant
|Introductory price (INR, ex-showroom)
|New price (INR, ex-showroom)
|19.2 kWh
|3.3 kW AC
|XE
|8.49 Lakh
|8.69 Lakh
|XT
|9.09 Lakh
|9.29 Lakh
|24 kWh
|3.3 kW AC
|XT
|9.99 Lakh
|10.19 Lakh
|XZ+
|10.79 Lakh
|10.99 Lakh
|XZ+ Tech LUX
|11.29 Lakh
|11.49 Lakh
|7.2 kW AC
|XZ+
|11.29 Lakh
|11.49 Lakh
|XZ+ Tech LUX
|11.79 Lakh
|11.99 Lakh
What is the pricing structure of MG Comet EV?
MG Comet EV is priced at ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in only one variant although accessories and graphics are available at an additional cost.
While Tiago EV is a pricier car compared to Comet EV, it also boasts of a larger battery and a better per-charge range of close to 300 kms (claimed). The Comet EV, however, is a compact vehicle that measures under three meters in length and is positioned as a daily urban commute option. The Comet EV has a claimed range of 230 kms.