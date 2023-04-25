HT Auto
MG Comet EV to launch tomorrow: Here is what to expect from it

MG Comet EV is all set for its official launch in the country on Wednesday. The second all-electric car from MG Motor India, after the ZS EV which was first launched in 2020, the Comet EV is positioning itself as a viable urban mobility option and is primarily targeting the young car buying audience that may prioritise a zero-emission vehicle that also has a lower running cost compared to ‘conventional’ vehicles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2023, 14:01 PM
MG Comet is the smallest electric vehicle in the Indian car market and among the smallest passenger vehicles here.
The MG Comet EV is a two-door, four-seat car that has a small footprint and road presence. MG Motor is projecting it as an ideal option on congested Indian city roads, also because it has a turn radius of just 4.2 meters. Based on parent company SAIC's GSEV platform, the Comet EV is being locally manufactured at the company plant in Gujarat's Halol.

How big is MG Comet EV?

MG Comet EV, as mentioned, is one of the most compact EVs and that could be its main USP. Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, is 1,505 mm wide and stands 1,640 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,010 mm. For purely reference purpose, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 measures 3,530 mm in length, is 1,490 mm wide and is 1,520 mm tall.

Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
What is the range of MG Comet EV?

The Comet EV has a 17.3 kWh battery pack inside which can be charged to full in around seven hours using a Type 2 charger. While it does not support fast charging, Comet EV can be plugged into a fast-charge plug. On one full charge, MG claims the Comet EV has a range of around 230 kms.

What is the performance specs of MG Comet EV?

Comet EV from MG Motor India has a single motor that is mounted on its rear axle. It has a peak power output of 41 hp and peak torque of 110 Nm. Comet EV has a top speed of 100 kmph and comes with three drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport.

How many variants and colour options are on MG Comet EV?

MG Comet EV has two broad variants and will be offered in three single-tone colour options - Black, Silver and White, and in two dual-tone hues - White with Black roof and Green with Black roof.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2023, 12:30 PM IST
