MG Comet EV shows off its smart key ahead of unveiling tomorrow

MG Motor India is all set to unveil its new affordable compact electric vehicle on 19th April. It will be called MG Comet and the manufacturer has been releasing new teasers for the electric vehicle. The latest teaser of the MG EV shows its digital key. The MG Comet EV will be going against Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E:C3 in the Indian market.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2023, 15:25 PM
MG Comet EV being rolled out of the carmaker's facility. MG Motor will introduce the smallest electric car in India on April 19.
The smart key is square in shape with three buttons for lock, unlock and to open the tailgate. Interestingly, there is no visible slot to put in a keychain. Apart from this, the Comet EV will also come with a Digital Key which will allow the owner to share the vehicle with others.

In terms of features, MG has already revealed twin 10.25-inch screens that are connected. There is a digital instrument cluster which will show various information to the driver while the other one will be a touchscreen infotainment system. The steering wheel will be a multi-function unit with Apple iPod-like buttons and will have a two-spoke design. The gear selector will be dial placed in the centre and will have a knurled finish.

A look at the smart key of MG Comet EV.
MG Comet EV is essentially a compact electric vehicle designed for city use only. It has very compact dimensions which should make it easy to drive around the city and perform daily chores. It is packed with a lot of features that make and comes with decent power and range.

Also Read : MG Comet EV unveiling in India tomorrow: Price expectation

According to reports, MG Comet EV will be equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack with an expected range of around 250 km on a single charge. The electric car will also likely to come with two driving modes - Normal and Sport. The top speed of the Comet EV is likely to be restricted to just 100 kmph.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 15:25 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor MG Comet electric vehicles EV
