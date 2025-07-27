HT Auto
MG Comet EV prices hiked by 15,000, battery subscription also gets costlier. Check details

MG Comet EV prices hiked by 15,000, battery subscription also gets costlier

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jul 2025, 09:00 am
The new pricing applies to both ownership options: one with the battery included in the car’s cost, and another with a battery subscription plan.

The Comet EV is the most affordable MG on offer currently and is also the most affordable EV on offer in the Indian market.
The MG Comet EV has seen yet another price hike for 2025. This is the second price revision this year, following a hike of up to 36,000 in May 2025. The latest adjustment raises prices by up to 15,000 across most variants. In parallel, the carmaker has also revised the rental charges for its battery subscription model—called Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS)—from 2.9 per kilometre to 3.1 per kilometre.

MG Comet EV: Price Revision

The new pricing applies to both ownership options: one with the battery included in the car’s cost, and another with a battery subscription plan. For buyers of the Comet EV, who opt for buying the vehicle without the battery subscription, the Executive variant is available at 7.50 lakh, a 14,000 hike from the earlier price of 7.36 lakh. The Excite as well as the Excite Fast Charging models have had their prices hiked by 15,000 each, and are now available at 8.57 lakh as well as 8.97 lakh, respectively. The Exclusive variant too has increased by 15,000, reaching an ex-showroom price of 9.56 lakh. The Exclusive Fast Charging and Blackstorm Edition variants too have received relatively smaller increases of 14,000 each, and are priced at 9.97 lakh and 10 lakh respectively.

For buyers choosing the battery subscription plan, where the battery is leased out separately at a per-kilometre rate, the alterations are a little varied. The starting Executive trim remains tagged at 4.99 lakh, with no revision. But all the other variants in this model have seen a 15,000 hike. The Excite model now comes at 6.20 lakh, while the Excite Fast Charging model is priced at 6.60 lakh. Likewise, the Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charging models now come at 7.20 lakh and 7.60 lakh respectively. The Blackstorm Edition under the BaaS scheme now comes for 7.63 lakh, again with a 15,000 increase.

Also Read : MG Cyberster launched starting at 72.49 lakh. Take a look at the electric roadster

MG Comet EV: Battery-as-a-Service cost also increased

Apart from the price increase across models, MG has also updated the price of its Battery-as-a-Service rental model. Earlier, customers who availed the flexible ownership option were paying 2.9 per kilometre for the use of the batteries. The price has been raised to 3.1 per kilometre now. The move implies that customers driving longer distances will have a greater total cost of ownership under the subscription option.

Watch: MG Comet EV real world test: Day out in Old City

2025 MG Comet EV: What’s new

The Excite and Excite FC variants now come equipped with a rear parking camera and power-folding outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs). The Exclusive and Exclusive FC variants are upgraded with leatherette seats and a 4-speaker audio system, elevating the in-cabin experience for a more premium feel. Fast Charging variants are powered by a 17.4 kWh battery pack, providing a claimed driving range of up to 230 km on a single charge.

First Published Date: 27 Jul 2025, 09:00 am IST
