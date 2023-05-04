HT Auto
MG Comet EV prices for all variants to be announced tomorrow

After announcing an introductory price of 7.98 lakh for the Comet EV base variant, MG Motor India is all set to announce prices for the complete range tomorrow on May 5, 2023. The MG Comet EV holds the distinction of being the most affordable electric car on sale right now, undercutting the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E-C3. The automaker announced only the starting price last month, while prices for the higher variants with all the bells and whistles were kept under wraps.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2023, 12:28 PM
MG Comet EV gets a starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) with prices for other variants to be announced on May 15
The MG Comet is a two-door, five-seater electric car that promises to be a compact-sized solution for congested urban environments. The EV measures under three metres in length and packs a 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with prismatic cells promising a range of 230 km on a single charge. There are three driving modes on offer - Eco, Normal and Sport. Power comes from the single rear axle-mounted PMS electric motor that develops 41 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : MG Comet EV, India's smallest electric car, officially launched. Check prices

The MG Comet EV is just under 3 metres in length and packs a 230 km range making it optimal for intra-city runs
The Comet EV is loaded on the feature front and packs several features including two 10.25-inch screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The model comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Apple iPod-inspired steering wheel controls, manual air conditioning, lots of storage options and more. The car also gets connectivity tech and several third-party apps pre-installed.

Also Read : MG Comet EV first drive review: Tiny car with twinkling dreams

The MG Comet EV stands out due to its boxy proportions and compact size, which make it nothing like we’ve seen before on Indian roads. That said, that short length also compromises on boot capacity, as well as rear seat access. MG Motor India will begin accepting bookings for the Comet from May 15 onwards.

First Published Date: 04 May 2023, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: MG Comet EV MG Comet MG Motor India electric cars
