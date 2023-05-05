MG Comet EV price fully revealed, to be offered in three variants

MG Motor India has officially revealed the price list of the Comet EV. Launched in late March, the Comet EV will come at an introductory starting price of ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently the most affordable electric car on offer in the country. The carmaker has said that the smallest EV from its stable will be available in three variants called Pace, Play and Plush. The price of the top-spec version of Comet EV will be available at ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices are introductory in nature and will be applicable to the first 500 bookings.

MG Motor has announced that the bookings for the Comet EV will start from 12 noon on May 15. The pre-bookings have started from today. The carmaker is offering a unique experience for buyers to track their MG Comet's delivery status right from the manufacturing facility through its Track and Trace app. The deliveries will start from May 22 in a phased manner. MG Motor is also offering a buyback plan on Comet EV which promises at least 60 per cent of the EV's value if sold after three years of ownership.

MG Comet EV is made available in three single-tone options - White, Black and Silver. There are also two dual-tone options on the Comet EV - Green with Black roof and White with Black roof. MG is also offering several customisation options with colourful decals as well.

MG Comet EV variants Price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Pace 7.98 lakh Play 9.28 lakh Plush 9.98 lakh

MG Comet EV is the second all-electric model from MG Motor India. Its first electric car, the ZS EV, was first launched back in 2020. The Comet EV will be part of the entry-level EV models in India. It will rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 electric hatchbacks.

MG Comet EV is a two-door, four-seater model. According to MG Motor, the Comet EV would make it ideal for daily city commutes. It is the smallest all-electric vehicle in the country, measuring under three meters in length, 1,640 mm in height and 1,505 mm in width. The EV stands on 12-inch steel wheels and has a wheelbase of 2,010 mm.

The box-shaped Comet EV may not appeal as a serious car to everyone. However, the carmaker has packed in enough features inside to keep one engaged. It offers two 10.25-inch screens - one is the main infotainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, apart from various third-party apps. The driver display is all-digital. There is no dashboard but there are plenty of storage spaces all around the car, including two hooks for bags. There is a rotary dial for driving the vehicle and the two-spoke steering wheel has mounted controls that are inspired by iPods of yesteryears.

Watch: MG Comet EV: First Drive Review

In terms of performance too, the Comet EV is no pushover. Despite a small battery pack with a 17.3 kWh capacity, the electric car can offer a range of up to 230 kms on a single charge. The Comet EV is powered by a solo electric motor that is mounted on the rear axle. It can generate up to 41 hp of power and peak torque of 110 Nm. The top speed of Comet EV is 100 kmph. The electric car also offers three drive modes which includes Eco, Normal and Sport.

