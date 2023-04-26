HT Auto
MG Comet EV, India's smallest electric car, officially launched. Check prices

MG Comet EV was officially launched in the country on Wednesday at a starting and introductory price of 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Comet EV is made available in two variants. MG Motor India is targeting buyers in urban centers with the Comet EV and is underlining its range and compact dimensions to highlight the practical aspect of the model.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 11:19 AM
MG says it has a production capacity of around 3,000 Comet EVs per month from its plant in Gujarat.
Comet EV is the second all-electric model from MG Motor India, after the ZS EV. It, however, is anything like the ZS EV and is positioned at the entry-level EV segment in the country which currently has the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. A two-door, four-seat set up is what Comet EV has, apart from specs that, according to MG, would make it ideal for daily city commutes.

How big is MG Comet EV?

Comet EV is the smallest all-electric vehicle in the country and one of the smallest cars here. It measures under three meters in length, stands 1,640 mm tall and is 1,505 mm tall. It stands on 12-inch steel wheels.

What is the range of MG Comet EV?

MG Comet has a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its core and the company claims that Comet EV has a range of 230 kms. There are three drive modes available - Eco, Normal and Sport.

What is the performance and specs of MG Comet EV?

Comet EV gets a single motor that is mounted on the rear axle. It has a peak power output of 41 hp and max torque of 110 Nm. The top speed of Comet EV is 100 kmph.

What are the features inside MG Comet EV?

MG Comet EV has two 10.25-inch screens - one is the main infotainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, apart from various third-party apps. The other is the all-digital driver display. There is no dashboard but there are plenty of storage spaces all around the car, including two hooks for bags. There is a rotary dial for driving the vehicle and the two-spoke steering wheel has mounted controls that are inspired by iPods of yesteryears.

What are the colour options on the MG Comet EV?

MG Comet EV is made available in three single-tone options - White, Black and Silver. There are also two dual-tone options on the Comet EV - Green with Black roof and White with Black roof.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 11:19 AM IST
