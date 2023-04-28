MG Comet EV launched: 5 things you should know about Tiago EV rival

MG Motor India was one of the first manufacturers to launch an electric vehicle in India. They launched the ZS EV back in 2020 and the facelifted version was launched in 2022. The electric crossover has been quite successful in the Indian market. Now, the brand has launched the Comet EV which belongs to an all-new segment of electric vehicles. Here are five things that one should know about the MG Comet EV.

MG Comet EV: Design and dimensions

The design of the MG Comet EV is quite polarizing when compared to other vehicles. It is a compact three-door electric hatchback. In terms of design, the Comet EV measures 2,974 mm in length, 1,640 mm in height and 1,505 mm in width. It has a 2,010 mm wheelbase. The turning radius of the MG Comet EV is 4.2 metres. So, it has a very compact footprint which makes it quite easy to manoeuvre around the city.

MG Comet EV: Features and Interior

For a compact EV, the interior feels quite premium and up-market. The interiors are finished in space grey, there is a leather-wrapped steering wheel, chrome on inside door handles and there is fabric upholstery. In terms of features, there are twin 10.25-inch screens, one for the driver's display while the other one is the touchscreen infotainment system that comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is an intelligent key, keyless entry, smart start system, power adjust for ORVMs, tilt steering, front power windows, 3 USB ports for fast charging and iSmart-connected car technology.

Watch: MG Comet EV: First Drive Review

MG Comet EV: Battery and range

The battery pack has a capacity of 17.3 kWh and it charges via a Type 2 connecter. MG claims a driving range of 230 km on a single charge. The battery takes 5 hours to charge from 10-80 per cent and 7 hours from 0-100 per cent. There is no DC fast charging on offer, the battery charges using a 3.3 kW charger.

MG Comet EV: Performance

MG is using a permanent magnet synchronous motor that is mounted on the rear axle. It puts out 41 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV, pricing compared: Tale of two ‘affordable’ EVs

MG Comet EV: Price and rivals

MG has only revealed the pricing of the base variant of the Comet EV. It is priced at ₹7.98 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer has not revealed the pricing of the higher variants. MG Comet will go against Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

First Published Date: