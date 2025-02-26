Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG Comet EV Blackstrom launched at 7.80 lakh. Here's what the special edition EV gets

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 26 Feb 2025, 21:34 PM
  • The MG Comet Blackstrom gets the same specs as the regular model. It features a 17.4 kWh prismatic cell battery pack.
MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition only comes with cosmetic changes over the standard model.

The MG Comet EV Blackstrom has been launched. Based on the Comet, the new special edition gets special black and red treatment, both for the exterior and the interior. The idea behind the special edition is that the company believes that the new age customers are gravitating towards bolder colour options, that sets them apart and make their choices stand-out. Here’s all that the new MG Comet Blackstrom gets.

1MG Comet EV Blackstrom: Design

MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition now comes with Starry Black exterior colour scheme. The Comet EV nameplate is carved in dark chrome while the ‘Internet Inside’ badge is finished in black. There are also red accents on the exterior. So, the badging, wheel covers, faux skid plate and turn indicator surrounds are now in red. It is important to note that these accents come as a part of the accessory pack.

2MG Comet EV Blackstrom: Cabin

Just like the exterior, the interior of the Ev too gets a black and red treatment. The MG Comet Blackstrom gets an all-black colour scheme along with the word ‘BLACKSTORM’ embroidered in red on the leatherette seats. Apart from this, there is also red stitching on the seats.

3MG Comet EV Blackstrom: Features

The MG Comet Blackstrom gets the same set of features as the regular model. It will feature a multi-function steering wheel, rotary gear knob, and dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster. The entertainment system has widgets across three fully customizable pages that allow customers to get entertainment and connectivity options, while the iSmart system comes loaded with 55 Connected Car Features and over 100 Voice Commands. The Blackstrom edition however gets one additional feature, four speakers.

4MG Comet EV Blackstrom: Specs

The MG Comet Blackstrom gets the same specs as the regular model. The MG Comet EV Blackstrom gets a 17.4 kWh prismatic cell battery pack. This battery pack, paired with a 41 bhp churning electric motor, allows the EV to run a range of 230 kilometres on a single charge.

5MG Comet EV Blackstrom: Price

The MG Comet Blackstrom gets a price tag of 7.80 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the prices are only for the battery-as-a-service option, which adds on 2.5 per km. The company hasn’t revealed the prices for the Comet Blackstrom including the battery.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2025, 21:34 PM IST
