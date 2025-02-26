Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Comet Ev Blackstorm Launched In India. Check What's Different

MG Comet EV Blackstorm launched in India. Check what's different

By: Paarth khatri
Updated on: 26 Feb 2025, 10:21 AM
  • The prices of the MG Comet EV starts at 4.99 lakh ex-showroom, if the customer opts for the battery rental plans.
MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition only comes with cosmetic changes over the standard model.

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition has been launched in India at 7.80 lakh + battery rental of 2.5 per km. As of now, the price of the new special edition without the battery rental option has not been unveiled. The booking amount has been set to 11,000 and the deliveries should start soon. The new special edition is positioned as the new top-end variant of the Comet EV which does make sense.

What are the exterior changes to the MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition?

MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition now comes with Starry Black exterior colour scheme. The Comet EV nameplate is carved indark chrome while the ‘Internet Inside’ badge is finished in black. There are also red accents on the exterior. So, the badging, wheel covers, faux skid plate and turn indicator surrounds are now in red. It is important to note that these accents come as a part of the accessory pack.

The interior of the MG Comet EV is now finished in an all-black theme.

What are the interior changes to the MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition?

MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition gets changes to the interior as well. These come in the form of an all-black colour scheme along with the word ‘BLACKSTORM’ embroidered in red on the leatherette seats. Apart from this, there is also red stitching on the seats. JSW MG Motor India has also added four speakers to the Comet EV Blackstorm edition.

What are the specifications of the MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition?

Under the hood, there are no changes to the MG Comet EV. It continues to come with a 17.4 kWh battery pack that also supports DC fast charging. It has a claimed range of 230 km.

Also Read : MG Hector gets benefits of up to 2.40 lakh

Commenting on this, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India said, “The modern-day Indian car buyers are seeking choices that are unique and are a representation of their personality. They are gravitating towards bolder colour options, that sets them apart and make their choices stand-out. We are delighted to launch the Comet Blackstorm that promises to enhance everyday commute by infusing style and sophistication. The Comet Blackstorm highlights our dedication of constantly meeting our customers’ evolving needs by regularly refreshing our line-up."

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST
