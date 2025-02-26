HT Auto
MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition teased ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM
  • MG Comet EV is the most affordable car that JSW MG Motor India sells in India.
MG Comet EV will not get any mechanical changes.
MG Comet EV will not get any mechanical changes.

JSW MG Motor India is preparing to launch the Blackstorm edition of the Comet EV in the Indian market. The brand released a new teaser on its social media that showcases the silhouette of the Comet EV in an all-black avatar. The brand already sells the Blackstorm edition of its Hector, Gloster and Astor in the market.

This is the first time that an electric vehicle MG will be getting a Blackstorm special edition. The teaser reveals that the Comet EV Blackstorm edition will come with red accents on the wheel covers, front skid plate and badging as well.

As of now, the interior of the Comet EV Blackstorm edition is not yet revealed but it can be expected that it would be finished in an all-black theme along with red stitching and red accents.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST
