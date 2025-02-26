MG Comet Blackstorm Edition launched in India. Should you buy this special edition EV?

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition has been launched in India. Available at a price of ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom) along with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) that costs ₹2.5 per kilometre. This means the JSW MG Motor 's newly launched Comet Blackstorm Edition is ₹30,000 pricier compared to the top-spec Exclusive FC trim of the EV, on which the special edition model is based. On the other hand, if someone wants to buy the MG Comet Blackstorm completely without the BaaS, it will cost the buyer ₹9.81 lakh (ex-showroom), commanding a premium of ₹13,000 over the Exclusive FC trim.

MG has already started accepting bookings for the newly launched Comet Blackstorm Edition at ₹11,000. Deliveries of the electric car will commence soon. The MG Comet EV comes as a compact and practical electric hatchback best suitable for commuting in and around the city. The MG Comet EV competes with rivals like Tata Tiago EV.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 7 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra e20 NXT 15 kWh 15 kWh 140 km 140 km ₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64 kWh 64 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Launch of the battery subscription program has made it the most affordable electric car in India, enhancing its appeal to the consumers. Now, with the launch of the special edition iteration of the Comet EV, MG is trying to further ramp up its appeal to buyers as well as boost its sales numbers.

The Comet EV is cosmetically a bit different compared to the regular variant. On the powertrain front, the special edition remains the same as its regular iteration. It continues to come powered by a 17.4 kWh battery pack that also supports DC fast charging. It promises a range of 230 kilometres on a full charge.

If you are planning to buy the MG Comet Blackstorm Edition, here are some quick facts to know that will help you decide whether it is justified to shell out an extra amount between ₹13,000 and ₹30,000 for this special edition.

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition vs MG Comet Extreme FC: Price

The MG Comet Blackstorm Edition is priced at ₹7.8 lakh (ex-showroom) with Baas, while the complete purchase commands a price of ₹9.81 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Extreme FC trim of the Comet EV, on which the special edition is based, comes priced at ₹7.5 lakh (ex-showroom) with BaaS and ₹9.68 lakh (ex-showroom), without the battery subscription program.

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition vs MG Comet Extreme FC: Design differences

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition comes wearing a Starry Black exterior paint scheme. The Comet EV nameplate is carved in dark chrome finish while the ‘Internet Inside’ badge too comes finished in black paint. Besides that, the MG Comet Blackstorm Edition also gets red accents on the exterior in places such as the badging, wheel covers, faux skid plate, and turn indicator surrounds. These altogether give the special edition a distinctive appearance compared to the MG Comet's regular Extreme FC trim.

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition vs MG Comet Extreme FC: Interior differences

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition gets a host of changes inside the cabin as well. These changes come in the form of an all-black colour scheme along with the word ‘BLACKSTORM’ embroidered in red colour on the leatherette seats. Apart from that, there is also contrasting red stitching on the seats. Also, it comes with four speakers.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: