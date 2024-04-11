Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Cloud Ev Spotted For The First Time In India

MG Cloud EV spotted for the first time in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Apr 2024, 06:22 AM
Follow us on:
  • MG Cloud EV is sold as Wuling Cloud EV in the global market, which has started testing in the Indian market.
MG Cloud EV is sold with two battery pack options in the global market. (Photo courtesy: Reddit/lolgod11)

It seems like MG Motor India is preparing to bring its third electric vehicle to the Indian market. A test mule of the Wuling Cloud EV was recently spotted on Indian roads. So, MG probably has started testing the Cloud EV before they launch it later this year. It is important to note that the company recently filed for an Excelor EV nameplate which could be used for the production-version of Cloud EV.

Recently, the Chinese automaker, SAIC Motor announced its plans to bring in local investors in India to enhance its operating environment in the country. As part of this initiative, JSW Ventures, a division of the JSW conglomerate, intends to acquire a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India for 3,580 crore ($430 million). To support this initiative, the JV disclosed an investment of 5,000 crore to ramp up production capacity and introduce a new car every 3-6 months beginning September. So, there is a possibility that MG's version of the Cloud EV is the first vehicle to launch under the new partnership.

In the global market, the Wuling Cloud EV is sold with two battery pack options. There is a 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh which have a claimed range of 360 km and 460 km respectively. However, as of now, it is not confirmed which version will MG bring to the Indian market.

Also Read : MG Hector Black Storm edition SUV launched at 21.24 lakh. Check what is new

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 - 19.19 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Jeep Avenger
BatteryCapacity Icon50.8 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 20 - 50 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

In the spy shot, it can be seen that the electric hatchback looks quite large in size and has a very rounded shape to it. The headlamps are positioned in the bumpers and there is a light bar which serves up as the LED Daytime Running Lamp as well as turn indicators. It comes with flush door handles that help increase the aerodynamic efficiency.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2024, 06:22 AM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motor India Wuling Cloud EV electric vehicles EV electric car electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS