MG Cloud EV spotted for the first time in India

It seems like MG Motor India is preparing to bring its third electric vehicle to the Indian market. A test mule of the Wuling Cloud EV was recently spotted on Indian roads. So, MG probably has started testing the Cloud EV before they launch it later this year. It is important to note that the company recently filed for an Excelor EV nameplate which could be used for the production-version of Cloud EV.

Recently, the Chinese automaker, SAIC Motor announced its plans to bring in local investors in India to enhance its operating environment in the country. As part of this initiative, JSW Ventures, a division of the JSW conglomerate, intends to acquire a 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India for ₹3,580 crore ($430 million). To support this initiative, the JV disclosed an investment of ₹5,000 crore to ramp up production capacity and introduce a new car every 3-6 months beginning September. So, there is a possibility that MG's version of the Cloud EV is the first vehicle to launch under the new partnership.

In the global market, the Wuling Cloud EV is sold with two battery pack options. There is a 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh which have a claimed range of 360 km and 460 km respectively. However, as of now, it is not confirmed which version will MG bring to the Indian market.

In the spy shot, it can be seen that the electric hatchback looks quite large in size and has a very rounded shape to it. The headlamps are positioned in the bumpers and there is a light bar which serves up as the LED Daytime Running Lamp as well as turn indicators. It comes with flush door handles that help increase the aerodynamic efficiency.

