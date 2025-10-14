Mercedes-Benz reveals the Vision Iconic show car with larger illuminated grille

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Vision Iconic, a show car that reinterprets the brand’s iconic radiator grille for the electric and digital era. First seen on the electric GLC, the illuminated “iconic grille" symbolises the company’s shift toward sustainable luxury and intelligent design.

The Vision Iconic represents Mercedes-Benz’s next step in design and innovation. Equipped with modern technologies like neuromorphic computing, steer-by-wire and Level 4 autonomous driving, it showcases how traditional craftsmanship and futuristic engineering can coexist. Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer called it “a testament to our vision of making tomorrow’s mobility a reality today."

How has the grille evolved?

The front features a wide chromed frame, smoked-glass lattice, and integrated contour lighting, paying tribute to classic Mercedes models like the W108, W111, and 600 Pullman. An illuminated upright star and animated lighting effects bring emotional appeal and digital sophistication, introducing what Mercedes calls the “new face of the brand."

What defines its design?

Chief Designer Gorden Wagener describes the Vision Iconic as “a sculpture in motion," inspired by 1930s Art Deco aesthetics. The deep black, high-gloss exterior highlights its flowing lines, while the hyper-analogue interior merges luxury craftsmanship with digital elements.

The Vision Iconic gets sleek yet an almost retro bad-boy styling.

What’s inside the Vision Iconic?

The interior reflects lounge-like comfort and intricate detailing.

Highlights:

Floating ‘Zeppelin’ instrument panel combining analogue and digital elements.

Mother-of-pearl and brass marquetry on doors and dashboard.

Bench-style velvet seating in deep blue tones.

Glass-sphere steering wheel housing the Mercedes logo.

Handcrafted straw marquetry flooring inspired by 1920s Art Deco design.

What innovative technologies power the Vision Iconic?

Technology Purpose/Advantage Neuromorphic Computing Mimics human brain processing to make AI-driven functions up to 10x more efficient and responsive. Solar Paint Coating Wafer-thin photovoltaic layer can generate energy for up to 12,000 km of range annually under ideal conditions. Steer-by-Wire Replaces mechanical steering with electronic control for improved precision and interior design flexibility. Level 4 Automated Driving Enables hands-free, highly automated driving on highways, including self-parking and relaxation modes.

How does it redefine the driving experience?

With Level 4 autonomy, the Vision Iconic turns travel into relaxation, letting occupants rest or stream content while the car handles driving and parking. The steer-by-wire system, paired with rear-axle steering, improves agility and makes urban driving effortless.

The ICONIC DESIGN Book

Mercedes-Benz has also launched the ICONIC DESIGN Book, documenting its “New Iconic Era." The publication includes interviews with CEO Ola Källenius and Gorden Wagener, along with visuals exploring the brand’s evolving design identity.

What does it mean for India?

Though still a concept, Vision Iconic previews the technologies likely to influence future Mercedes-Benz EVs in India. Solar-based range gains and advanced automation could align well with India’s emerging EV ecosystem.

