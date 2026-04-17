Screens galore: Mercedes-Benz reveals C-Class EV interior ahead of April 20 debut

Mercedes-Benz is going all-out with massive screens inside its latest launches, and the upcoming C-Class EV will be no exception. The German luxury carmaker is set to officially unveil the new all-electric sedan on April 20, and details of its cabin have already been made public ahead of the debut.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV will adopt a layout that centres around the brand’s large MBUX Hyperscreen, which essentially turns the entire dashboard into one massive digital display. This appears to be similar in size and design to the 39.1-inch unit already seen on the GLC EV, housing multiple displays behind a single glass panel.

Integrating multiple displays under one continous panel, the Hyperscreen will be a high-resolution unit with around 10 million pixels

The display will likely be a high-resolution unit, with around 10 million pixels, and is designed to minimise reliance on cumbersome menus by keeping key functions readily available. However, Mercedes has retained some physical controls on the steering wheel and centre console for core functions. Alongside the Hyperscreen, lower variants of the electric C-Class are expected to feature a more conventional triple-screen setup, billed as the Superscreen. Buyers will also get a choice of multiple ambient lighting themes.

Beyond the display-heavy cabin, the C-Class EV is expected to improve over the current model in terms of space and comfort. The front seats come equipped with four-way lumbar adjustment, ventilation, massage functions, and 4D audio. These are paired with the brand’s ‘Energizing Comfort’ programmes, which combine seat, lighting, and climate functions. The climate control system uses a heat pump setup that is claimed to improve efficiency while enabling faster cabin heating compared to ICE models.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV will offer ventilated seats with massage functions and 4D audio, panoramic sunroof, and vegan-friendly upholstery

The cabin can be upholstered in vegan-friendly materials as standard, along with optional finishes such as Nappa leather and metallic speaker grilles for the premium audio system. Additional elements such as a panoramic glass roof and enhanced sound insulation are also part of the package.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV: Exterior design

On the outside, the electric C-Class is expected to follow the design direction seen on newer Mercedes EVs, including a closed-off grille with illuminated elements and star-shaped LED elements. Earlier spy shots suggest a streamlined profile with smoother surfacing, while carrying more prominent front and rear fascias. AMG Line variants should bring sportier visuals and distinct wheel designs.

Also Read : 2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan unveiled; Gets 926 km range and steer-by-wire tech

Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV: Powertrain

While exact technical specifications are yet to be confirmed, the model will likely be based on the brand’s 800-volt MB.EA architecture, which also underpins the GLC EV. That platform, in the SUV, produces up to 483 bhp and 800 Nm from a dual-motor setup, paired with a 94 kWh battery delivering a WLTP range of over 670 km.

The global debut is scheduled to take place in South Korea on April 20, where the company is also expected to preview updates for the ICE-powered C-Class. The all-electric sedan will compete with models such as the BMW i3 Neue Klasse in the evolving premium EV segment.

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