Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Benz Readies Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plants

Mercedes-Benz readies electric vehicle manufacturing plants

Mercedes-Benz is realigning its production plan to focus on high-end electric cars.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jun 2022, 08:31 PM
Mercedes-Benz AG has outlined its plans for producing its next generation of electric vehicles. Also, the carmaker has plans to phase out some of its cars in an attempt to focus on high-end more luxurious models. Under this revised production strategy for new generation EVs, Mercedes-Benz has decided that its Sindelfingen, Stuttgart factory will produce vehicles based on the electric architecture being developed for its high-performance AMG division. This factory already produces the EQS, the electric version of its flagship S-Class model.

(Also Read: BMW to use Android Automotive OS in its cars from 2023)

The carmaker has also revealed that plants in Bremen and Kecskemet, Hungary, will produce vehicles based on the company’s mid-range luxury electric platform: all-electric versions of the C-Class, E-Class and similar models. Bremen plant already produces the all-electric EQE.

The automaker's Rastatt production plant will roll out vehicles for the firm’s so-called Entry Luxury segment, to be based on a modular electric vehicle platform called MMA, which is also used at the Kecskemet facility.

Joerg Burzer, Mercedes board member responsible for production, said that the company is ready for the rapid scaling of electric vehicle volumes. “With the new production set up we are further increasing our flexibility and efficiency and securing the future of our locations," he further added.

The revised production strategy comes as European Union countries endorsed a push to eliminate carbon emissions from new cars by 2035, effectively spelling the end of the internal combustion engine. All Mercedes-Benz factories are set to produce electric vehicles into the early 2030s.

First Published Date: 29 Jun 2022, 08:31 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
