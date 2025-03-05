HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology previewed. Here's everything you must know

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Mar 2025, 11:30 AM
  • Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is slated to challenge Tesla Model Y, Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron.
Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is slated to challenge Tesla Model Y, Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron.
Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ is slated to challenge Tesla Model Y, Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-tron.

Mercedes-Benz has teased its all-new electric SUV GLC with EQ Efficiency. The Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology is currently testing for cold weather conditions in Sweden. Upon launch, the electric SUV will compete with the Tesla Model Y. The German luxury carmaker has released a set of images showing the camouflaged prototype of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Efficiency.

The GLC will come as the second electric car from the brand to adopt the OEM's new EV nomenclature, with the first one being the rugged G580 with EQ tech. However, the GLC with EQ technology will be the first car from the brand to ride on the OEM's all-new MB.EA architecture, which has been specifically designed for the future generations of Mercedes-Benz electric cars.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ: What will propel this EV

Based on a dedicated EV platform that will also underpin the inbound C-Class sedan EV and baby G-Class SUV that will both be unveiled in 2026, the new GLC EV will be the first car from the automaker to use Mercedes-Benz's eATS 2.0 powertrain.

It will use a rear wheel drive setup with a single 200 kW electric motor in the base variant, while the top-end trim will get a dual motor setup channelling power to all the four wheels. The flagship version will come with a 360 kW electric powertrain. Powering the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ will be a large 94.5 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery pack, which would allow the electric SUV to cover up to 650 kilometres on a full charge.

Mercedes-Benz has hinted that the upcoming GLC EV will get a dual-speed transmission and a front drive-unit which can be rapidly engaged or disengaged in an instant when extra traction is required. This will enable the GLC to run in two-wheel drive for most of the time, enhancing efficiency and boosting the range.

Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ: Key rivals

The new GLC EV comes as an indirect replacement for the Mercedes-Benz EQC that was phased out two years ago. Upon launch, the new GLC EV will lock horns with the rivals such as Audi Q6 e-tron and the Porsche Macan EV. Mercedes-Benz is slated to unwrap the new GLC EV at the Munich Motor Show in September 2025. Expect it to hit Indian market sometime in 2026.

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2025, 11:30 AM IST
