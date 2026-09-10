Mercedes-Benz GLC EV bookings to open in October first week, launch in end-2026

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the GLC EV in India in late 2026. Ahead of that, the German luxury automobile giant will open bookings for the new Mercedes-Benz GLC EV in the first week of October 2026. The GLC EV will be locally assembled in India. The automaker has tasted great success with the ICE-powered GLC, which became one of the bestselling cars from the brand in India. Now, with the electric version of the SUV, the automaker is aiming to replicate that success story.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will be the fastest global model of the brand to reach the Indian market as an assembled version within just six months of sales commencing in the European market.

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Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: What to expect?

Mercedes-Benz has also confirmed that it will be offered in the 400 4Matic guise that comes with a 94 kWh NMC battery and is claimed to return up to 715 km of range on the WLTP cycle. The upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC Electric, as it will be christened in India, will come promising 483 bhp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque. There will be a 4x4 (AWD) drivetrain, channelling power to all four wheels. The luxury electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz has hinted that the upcoming GLC EV has taken design influence from the iconic W 112 S-Class 300 SE. Compared to the ICE-powered GLC, the EV is longer, wider, taller and has a better wheelbase as well. The GLC EV measures 4,858 mm in length, commanding 142 mm of additional length. It is 1,913 mm wide, which makes it 23 mm wider than the GLC ICE. At 1,649 mm, it is 6 mm taller, while the wheelbase is longer by 84 mm, at 2,972 mm.

Inside the cabin, the electric SUV gets a massive MBUX Hyperscreen that comprises a touchscreen infotainment system flanked by dual digital screens acting as a digital instrument cluster and a passenger display, all integrated into a single frame. It gets a new panoramic sunroof with sky control and illumination.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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