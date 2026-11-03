Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric set to launch in India tomorrow; Here's everything you need to know

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the GLC Electric in India tomorrow, i.e November 4, 2026. The luxury SUV will be assembled at the company’s Chakan plant in Pune and offered in a single 400 4Matic variant. With the GLA Electric yet to arrive, it will become the brand’s most affordable electric SUV in India.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Design

The GLC Electric is longer and wider than its petrol-powered counterpart. Its front end features a large illuminated grille with 942 light elements and the three-pointed star, flanked by LED headlamps with signature tri-star daytime running lights. A 129-litre front trunk adds storage space. The side profile gets a sloping roofline, silver roof rails and chrome detailing around the windows and lower doors. The India-spec model is expected to feature 20-inch alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles. At the rear, a gloss-black band stretches across the tailgate and incorporates LED tail-lamps with star-shaped elements. The global model offers 570 litres of boot space.

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Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Interior

The cabin is centred around a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which integrates the infotainment system, driver display and front passenger screen. Metallic accents, open-pore wood trim and a leather-wrapped steering wheel contribute to the premium ambience. The global-spec model features high-quality materials and comfortable front and rear seats. However, the raised centre tunnel means the rear bench is better suited to two adults.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Features

Expected equipment includes a Burmester surround-sound system, multi-colour ambient lighting, ventilated and massaging power-adjustable front seats, and an electrochromic panoramic glass roof. Other likely features include wireless charging, multi-zone climate control, wireless smartphone connectivity, a powered tailgate and surround-view cameras. Safety equipment is expected to include nine airbags, a head-up display, parking sensors, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist and a comprehensive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) package.

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Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Battery Pack and Performance

The GLC Electric 400 4Matic combines a 94kWh battery with two electric motors, one on each axle, producing a combined 489hp and 800Nm. Mercedes-Benz claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 210 kmph. A two-speed gearbox is designed to support both acceleration and relaxed highway driving. The SUV has a claimed WLTP range of up to 715 km. Its 800V electrical architecture supports DC fast charging at up to 330kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in a claimed 22 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Expected price

The GLC Electric is expected to cost between ₹80 lakh and ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom). Local assembly could help Mercedes-Benz position it competitively. It will become the entry point to the brand’s electric SUV range in India and is not expected to have a direct rival at launch. The BMW iX3 Long Wheelbase is slated to arrive in 2027.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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