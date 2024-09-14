Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury SUV India launch confirmed for September 16

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to expand its electric vehicle lineup further with its next offering, the EQS electric SUV. The company recently introduced the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV in the country and has now confirmed the launch of the regular EQS electric SUV on September 16, 2024. This will be the automaker’s sixth electric offering in India apart from the EQA, EQB, EQE SUV, EQS luxury sedan.

Mercedes EQS Design

The new Mercedes EQS electric luxury SUV gets the same body shell as the Maybach EQS but with more toned-down styling. The design language is more in line with the current EQ models featuring the blanked-out black panel grille and angular LED headlamps with a horizontal light bar running across the width of the front. Compared to the Maybach, the new EQS SUV gets a less flashy appearance with fewer chrome pieces on the exterior, while also missing out on the dual-tone paint scheme.

The Mercedes EQS SUV packs a range of 643 km on a single charge from its 118 kWh battery pack

Mercedes EQS Cabin

The cabin gets the ‘Hyperscreen’ in the cabin with the triple screens comprising the 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 17.7-inch central infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch front passenger screen. There’s also an optional head-up display with augmented reality navigation. Expect the best of luxury with leather upholstered seats, soft-touch materials and more with the well-appointed interior. Interestingly, the regular EQS comes with an optional seven-seater configuration, which brings more practicality.

Mercedes EQS Power & Range

The Mercedes EQS will likely arrive in its top-spec version 580 4MATIC guise when it arrives in India. Power will come from the 118 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 643 km on a single charge. The SUV will get dual motors, one on each axle, churning out 537 bhp and 858 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can hit 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 210 kmph. The SUV gets all-wheel drive with the dual-motor setup.

Other notable bits to know include a 10-80 per cent charging time of just 31 minutes using a 200 kW DC charger. Meanwhile, a 7.4 kW AC charger will be able to charge the battery from 0-100 per cent in 18.5 hours. The new Mercedes EQS will sit above the current lot of premium electric SUVs on sale. That said, prices should be under ₹2 crore making it more accessible than the Maybach EQS’ price tag of ₹2.25 crore (ex-showroom).

