Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic launched in India at 1.41 crore

After the launch of the Maybach EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQS SUV in the 580 4Matic form priced at ₹1.41 crore, ex-showroom. In contrast, the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV is priced at ₹2.25 crore, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the company claims to have got over 50 bookings for the Maybach EQS SUV in one week.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV joins the list of electric vehicles that the company is offering such as the EQS sedan, EQE SUV,EQA,EQB, and just recently, the Maybach EQS SUV. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the fourth top end battery electric vehicle from the company following the EQS sedan, EQE SUV and Maybach EQS SUV. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is the second model to be built at the company’s Chakan plant after the EQS sedan.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: Exterior

Resembling the rest of the EQ electric models from the German luxury carmaker, the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV also prioritises sleek flowing lines for better aerodynamics. Although still essentially equivalent to its Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV competitor in size terms, the new EQS SUV is about 5mm 10mm, and 18mm shorter in most dimensions, at 5,125mm long, 1,959mm wide, and 1,718mm tall.

Similar to the silhouette of the Maybach EQS SUV, the standard EQS SUV features a large black panel grille, angular LED headlights, and a horizontal LED light bar across the front for an SUV that heavily resembles the other EQ models. The new electric model is more understated compared to the opulent Maybach EQS, featuring less chrome and a one-tone paint scheme. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic SUV gets AMG line package that brings sportier front and rear bumpers along with 21 inch AMG line diamond cut alloy wheels.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV:Power and range

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has been launched in India, but the only version available in the country will be the 580 4MATIC. The EQS SUV claims to be capable of covering 809 kms (ARAI) on a single charge. The SUV gets a 118 kWh battery pack.

The EQS SUV boasts two electric motors, one at each axle, making for some exceptionally smooth, strong propulsion. The all-wheel drive can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a flat 4.7 seconds using the power of 537 hp and 858 Nm of torque. The all-wheel-drive system supports the optimal traction and handling of the SUV across varied driving conditions.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV: What’s on the inside

The subtle theme as compared to the Maybach EQS continues on the inside as well. To begin with, unlike the ultra luxurious SUV, the standard EQS SUV can only be had with a 7-seat layout.

The cabin gets the ‘Hyperscreen’ in the cabin with the triple screens comprising the 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 17.7-inch central infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch front passenger screen. There’s also an optional head-up display with augmented reality navigation. It further gets leather upholstered seats, soft-touch materials and more with the well-appointed interior.

