Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition' launched in India at 1.30 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched a limited-production version of its top-of-the-line electric sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition', with a price tag of ₹1.30 crore, ex-showroom. Available only in 50 units, this edition marks the increasing popularity of the EQS series in India and the brand's rising share in the luxury battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment.

On the inside, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC ‘Celebration Edition’ gets ‘Executive Seats’ that recline up to 38 degrees and come with multi-contour massage functionality, lumbar support, and a chauffeur package that allows electronic adjustment of the front passenger seat from the rear.

The company reported to have witnessed a 73 per cent growth in its battery electric vehicle sales till May 2025. The launch is aligned with Mercedes-Benz's expanding retail presence in India, including the opening of four new luxury retail showrooms in major cities in India.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition': Design

The EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition' retains its overall shape while adding fine detailing to set it apart. These include more detailed surrounds around the lighting units along with new design for the aero alloy wheels.Though minimal, these exterior changes are aimed at reinforcing the sedan’s identity as a top-tier electric luxury vehicle.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG Collector's Edition delivery timeline revealed, is limited to just 30 units

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition': Cabin and features

On the inside, the EV now gets ‘Executive Seats’ that recline up to 38 degrees and come with multi-contour massage functionality, lumbar support, and a chauffeur package that allows electronic adjustment of the front passenger seat from the rear. Complete Nappa leather upholstery, along with designer seatbelt buckles, further elevate cabin appeal.

The EQS 580 ‘Celebration Edition’ is equipped with Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation system, which overlays live camera images with navigation instructions to enhance situational awareness. Enhancing passenger comfort, it also includes the ENERGIZING comfort package aimed at improving overall well-being during travel.

Key additions to the edition include a Rear Seat Comfort Package, a Chauffeur Package that enables electronic seat adjustments from the rear, full Nappa leather upholstery, dual-projector headlamps with adaptive lighting, and the signature MBUX Hyperscreen with integrated AR navigation functionality.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC 'Celebration Edition': Specifications

The EQS 580 4MATIC remains powered by dual electric motors with all-wheel drive capabilities. While specific performance figures for the Celebration Edition remain unchanged, it continues to offer a certified range of over 800 km (ARAI)—the highest for any electric vehicle in India.

Also Read : Weak demand for Mercedes G580 EV spurs plans for smaller G-Class with hybrid powertrain

New Retail Facilities

Alongside the launch, Mercedes-Benz India has also expanded its physical presence through four new luxury touchpoints in Jammu, New Delhi, Mumbai, and more recently, Chennai, bringing the total number of new physical points in 2025 to 11, with another 19 in the pipeline before year-end.

In Chennai, the brand launched the ‘Atelier Experience’ by Sundaram Motors in Adyar, a boutique showroom that emphasizes customization and customer immersion. Spanning 3,800 sq. ft., this space allows high-end buyers to personalize their cars using MANUFAKTUR options, including materials and finishes with digital and physical tools combined in a “physi-digital" format.

The facility also includes dedicated consultation areas, supports multiple Mercedes sub-brands (including Maybach, AMG, and G-Class), and is designed to dynamically adapt branding elements.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: