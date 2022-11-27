Mercedes-Benz EQG can do a doughnut on demand. Details here

Mercedes-Benz G-Class-based retro-styled all-electric SUV EQG will come with various unique features and technologies, claimed the automaker. One of them will be the G-Turn function, which is very similar to what Rivian calls ‘Tank Turn’. The Mercedes-Benz EQG claims to be capable of doing a full 360-degree spin in a single spot. What's more interesting is that the G-Turn function can be activated by a dashboard-mounted button. The automaker claims that pushing this button makes the electric motors on one side turn the wheels forward and the opposite-sided wheels in reverse. This allows the EQG to perform an on-the-spot 360-degree spin.

Also Read : BMW XM to Mercedes-Benz EQB: Exciting car launches in India in December 2022

The carmaker has revealed that when engaged with the throttle pressed, the driver of the EQG can shift either steering paddle to decide whether he or she wants to turn the car to the right or left. A video of the G-Turn of the Mercedes-Benz EQG has surfaced online as well, showing the car performing a full 360-degree spin at a single spot.

Donuts-on-demand.@MercedesBenz's upcoming EQG gets four electric motors and a 'G-Turn' function that sees it spin on the spot.



Steering wheel paddles let the driver decide if it turns left or right as the throttle is planted.



First prototype ride for me. Shaken and stirred. pic.twitter.com/GjoUv8XTQ1 — Greg Kable (@GregKable) November 21, 2022

The Mercedes-Benz EQG electric SUV will come as powerful as the G63 AMG. The retro-themed all-electric luxury SUV is expected to go on sale in mid-late 2024 alongside the facelifted version of the internal combustion engine-powered G-Class. Mercedes-Benz G division CEO Emmerich Schiller has said to Autocar that the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG is earmarked to act as a technological spearhead for the automaker's newly created G sub-brand, which stands for Gelandewagen.

The Mercedes-Benz boss also revealed that the EQG would come available in different variants, promising different outputs. There would also be an AMG flagship version of the car, which would match the performance of the existing G63 4Matic, which gets a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine churning out 577 hp of peak power. Mercedes-Benz EQG SUV will receive three off-road modes - Trail, Rock and Sand alongside the traditional on-road driving modes - Eco, Comfort and Sport. Also, an additional creeper mode will allow the driver to set a pre-determined speed during offroading.

To ensure better off-roading performance, the four electric motors of the SUV will be able to simulate three locking differentials, one in each axle and one in the transfer case, just like the ICE-driven G-Class. The automaker also said that in extreme conditions, the collective drive could be channelled to a single wheel to regain traction and ensure vehicle movement.

The SUV is expected to come promising around a 420 km range. Alongside an interesting exterior design, the SUV would also come with advanced features and a technology-laden cabin, where the MBUX infotainment system will be a highlight. The automaker has not revealed any specs of the EQG so far, barring the four-motor layout. However, expect the SUV to offer around 660 hp of peak power. Also, given its bulky dimension, expect it to come with a larger battery pack than the EQS' 108 kWh unit.

First Published Date: