Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior teased, launch on October 16

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is claimed to come with class-leading headroom, legroom and elbow room for occupants.

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is going to be the next major launch from the German luxury car brand's EQ electric vehicle wing. The automaker has teased the interior of the EQE and revealed the launch timeframe as well. The upcoming electric car will break cover on 16th October this year. Mercedes-Benz has touted the car as a multi-purpose variant of the EQE sedan and claims that the cabin will offer class-leading headroom, legroom and elbow room as well.

The automaker claims that this cabin has been designed and developed with a mix of traditional and modern materials in the cabin. It gets a five-colour combination that uses a cross between warm and cool tones. Mercedes-Benz claims the Balao Brown represents the warm side of the spectrum, while the Neva Grey and Biscay Blue/Black represent the cool, technoid end.

Just like the other Mercedes-Benz EQ models, backlit interior lighting is present in the EQE as well. It gets the signature MBUX Hyperscreen touchscreen display that spans across the dashboard. The outer vents resemble a turbine engine. Other elements inside the cabin of the electric SUV include wood trims, aluminium, 3D anthracite, and fine metal pigments.

While Mercedes-Benz has teased the EQE SUV fuelling new imagination about the car, powertrain details about the EV are scarce at this moment. It is likely to come with the same 677 hp power mill combining two electric motors with a 90.6 kWh battery pack. The EQE 43 SUV could offer 469 hp, the same as the EQE 43 sedan.

With the launch date already announced, expect Mercedes-Benz to reveal more details about the electric SUV over the next few weeks.

