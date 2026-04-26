Mercedes-Benz Electric C-Class: 5 things to know about the new EV sedan

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Mercedes-Benz recently introduced its first fully electric C-Class. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class Electric model combines EV-specific design changes, a larger cabin, advanced software and strong performance figures. At launch, the top-spec version delivers 483 bhp and a claimed WLTP range of up to 762 km. Sales will begin in the United States first, with other markets to follow later based on regulations.
The electric C-Class gets a smoother body shape with a low nose, sloping roofline and rounded rear section. Mercedes-Benz has added an illuminated front grille with 1,050 light elements. Star-themed lighting signatures are also used in the headlamps and taillamps.
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Built on a dedicated electric platform, the new C-Class has a 2,962 mm wheelbase, 97 mm longer than the regular petrol model. Mercedes says this improves passenger room, especially in the front. Boot space is rated at 470 litres, while a 101-litre front storage compartment is also included.
Inside, buyers can choose a 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that stretches across the dashboard. The car also runs Mercedes-Benz’s new MB.OS software platform, allowing over-the-air updates. The latest MBUX assistant uses generative AI for more natural voice interactions.
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The launch version uses a 94 kWh usable battery pack and 800-volt electrical architecture. Mercedes-Benz claims up to 762 km of WLTP range. It can also recover up to 325 km of range in 10 minutes when connected to a suitable DC fast charger.
The C 400 4MATIC electric is the first variant to arrive. It produces 483 bhp and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds. Mercedes-Benz has also fitted rear-wheel steering, a two-speed transmission and optional AIRMATIC suspension for improved handling and comfort.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.