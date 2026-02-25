Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric unveiled in India, bookings open on March 10

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest entry-level model in India, the CLA Electric. The CLA, which previously employed only internal combustion engines, has made the switch to an electric powertrain for the first time in the nameplate’s lifetime. Mercedes-Benz, with the launch of the CLA, intends to replace and consolidate the entry-level portfolio, including the A-Class Limousine , the EQA and the EQB . The car bookings would open on March 10, with official prices expected to be revealed in April 2026.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Design

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). Additionally, the CLA electric features a closed grille, as with any electric vehicle, with approximately 142 illuminated three-pointed stars. The LED headlamps also feature a three-pointed star design, which is signature to the German automaker. In addition to that, the connected LED taillamps share the same theme as the front, boasting the same motif.

Mercedes-Benz will introduce the 250+ spec for the Indian market, which comes standard with the AMG Line package. The CLA Electric features sportier bumpers, aluminium pedals, 18-inch alloy wheels and a logo projector, among others.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ boasts an 800-volt architecture with an 85.5 kWH lithium-ion battery pack, producing 268.2 bhp. The entry-level electric CLA accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds.

It has a WLTP range of 792 km, making it one of the longest-running electric vehicles in its segment. Moreover, the CLA Electric features a two-speed transmission with a short first gear for instant acceleration and a tall second gear for highway efficiency.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Features

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric debuts the MB.OS (Mercedes-Benz Operating Software), its in-house OS to run the new chip-to-cloud-architecture. Notably, the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch digital infotainment system, wireless charging, six 100W USB-C type fast charging ports, OTA updates, massaging front seats, MBUX latest-gen interface and MBUX Virtual Assistant with AI Integration with ChatGPT and Google Gemini support, among others.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Safety

The German automaker has not compromised on safety as the Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ comes equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control with restart function, blind-spot assist, lane-keep assist, steering assist and route-based speed adaptation, among others. Furthermore, it boasts front airbags, side airbags, window airbags and centre airbags between front occupants.

