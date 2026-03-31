Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric set to launch in India on April 24

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is set to launch its entry-level electric sedan, the CLA electric, in India on April 24. This is the first time that the CLA will be launched in an electric avatar, after the company phased out its internal combustion engine-powered counterpart in 2020. As per the company, the CLA Electric will replace the A-Class Limousine , along with EQA and EQB in the lineup, consolidating the entry-level offerings. It is expected to be launched with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹59.99 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz launches the CLA Electric in India on April 24. Replacing the A-Class, this luxury sedan offers a 792km range, AI-integrated MBUX, and rapid charging, starting its new entry-level era.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Battery Pack and Power

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is expected to be available in the 250+ variant with an 85 kWh battery pack, paired with an electric motor, which is mounted on the rear axle that churns out approximately 270 hp and 335 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric boasts a range of 792 km, making it an entry-level luxury EV with one of the highest ranges.

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Additionally, the CLA Electric boasts a two-speed gearbox, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. The battery pack supports 240 kW charging, allowing the car to reach 400 km of range in approximately 20 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Exterior

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric gets distinctive styling and is built on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). On top of that, the CLA Electric boasts a coupe-like silhouette, featuring a closed front grille along with 142 illuminated three-pointed stars. Moreover, the headlights also feature a three-pointed star design, which is signature to Mercedes-Benz. The tail lamps of the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric are connected while sharing the same theme as the front headlights with the same three-pointed star motifs.

The 250+ variant is expected to come standard with the AMG Line package, boasting sportier bumpers, aluminium pedals, 18-inch alloy wheels and a logo projector.

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Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Interior

The interior of the CLA Electric is expected to boast multiple features, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch digital infotainment system, wireless smartphone charging, six 100W USB-C type charging ports, massaging front seats, MBUX virtual assistant with AI integration with ChatGPT and Google Gemini, and the latest-gen MBUX interface, among others. Interestingly, the German luxury automaker is expected to introduce its MB.OS (Mercedes-Benz Operating Software), which is its in-house developed operating software which runs its new chip-to-cloud software.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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