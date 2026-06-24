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Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric secures 5-star rating at Green NCAP

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 24 Jun 2026, 13:50 pm
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The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric earned a 5-star Green NCAP sustainability rating and 91% score, impressing with its efficiency, long range, rapid charging, low emissions, and environmentally conscious engineering

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric secures 5-star rating at Green NCAP
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The newly launched Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric has secured a 5-star sustainability rating at Green NCAP. Additionally, the CLA Electric received a score of 91 per cent in the tests alongside the five-star rating, emerging as one of the strongest performers among electric, hybrid, and petrol-powered vehicles. The testing body praised its energy efficiency, long driving range, fast charging capabilities, as well as low lifecycle carbon emissions.

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Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric: Green NCAP Results

The Green NCAP test results demonstrated the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric’s strong environmental credentials. Additionally, the independent organisation further stated that these credentials are no longer limited to small electric vehicles with compact battery packs.

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Despite being equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack and weighing nearly two tonnes, the CLA Electric was recognised for effectively minimising the environmental impact associated with its size through advanced aerodynamics, a highly efficient powertrain, and optimised auxiliary systems. Moreover, the electric coupe boasts a WLTP-rated energy consumption of 12.2 kWh per 100 km. During Green NCAP’s warm-weather laboratory tests, conducted with the air conditioning system operating, the vehicle recorded an energy consumption figure of 13.9 kWh per 100 km. The organisation estimated the model’s total lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions at approximately 119g of CO2-equivalent per kilometre.

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The CLA Electric achieved a maximum tested driving range of 690 km in warm-weather rural driving conditions. Its estimated urban range under similar conditions was calculated at 651 km, while cold-weather motorway testing at -7°C indicated a range of up to 456 km. Not only that, but the peak charging speeds reached 342 kW, enabling the battery to replenish from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 23 minutes. The sustainability achievement follows the model’s recent five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

“Mercedes-Benz has shown that choosing a larger, more versatile car no longer means compromising on environmental integrity. By maximising powertrain efficiency and aerodynamics, Mercedes has created a vehicle that banishes range anxiety and boasts a highly creditable carbon footprint throughout its lifetime. It shows the car industry that Europe’s car makers can, and must, do better," Dr Aleksander Damyanov, technical manager, Green NCAP, highlighted.

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First Published Date: 24 Jun 2026, 13:50 pm IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz CLA Electric
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