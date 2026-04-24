Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric launched in India; Prices start from 55 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the all-electric CLA, its first model based on the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA). The sedan is offered in three variants: CLA 200 ‘Standard Range’, CLA 250+ ‘Long Range’, and CLA 250+ ‘Launch Edition’.

The CLA BEV is underpinned by an 800-volt electrical architecture in the 250+ variants, allowing DC charging of up to 320 kW. Using a 240 kW DC fast charger, the CLA 250+ can add up to 400 km of range in 20 minutes, while the CLA 200 can add up to 320 km in the same time.

Battery, range and charging

The CLA 250+ Long Range and Launch Edition feature an 85.5 kWh battery pack and deliver a claimed WLTP range of up to 792 km. The CLA 200 ‘Standard Range’ offers a WLTP-certified range of 542 km. Maximum DC charging capability stands at 320 kW for the CLA 250+ variants and 200 kW for the CLA 200.

Powertrain

The CLA 250+ produces 200 kW and 335 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0–100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. The CLA 200 produces 221 hp and the same 335 Nm torque figure, completing the 0–100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds. Both variants have an electronically limited top speed of 210 km/h.

Features

The CLA BEV debuts Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS platform in India and runs on a new electronic architecture powered by NVIDIA chips. It features the latest MBUX system with an AI-based virtual assistant integrated with ChatGPT4, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini. The vehicle also includes Google Maps-based navigation with EV-specific route planning.

Driver assistance includes Level 2 ADAS as standard, with support for over-the-air updates and the potential to upgrade to Level 2+ with additional features such as steering assist.

Prices

Prices start at Rs. 55 lakh for the CLA 200, Rs. 59 lakh for the CLA 250+ ‘Long Range’, and Rs. 64 lakh for the CLA 250+ ‘Launch Edition’. Deliveries are scheduled between April and June 2026, depending on the variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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