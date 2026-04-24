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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mercedes Benz Cla Electric Launched In India; Prices Start From 55 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric launched in India; Prices start from 55 lakh

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2026, 22:30 pm
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  • Mercedes-Benz CLA BEV comes with up to 792 km WLTP range, 800V architecture, up to 320 kW DC fast charging, and three variants.

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Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
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Mercedes-Benz India has launched the all-electric CLA, its first model based on the new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA). The sedan is offered in three variants: CLA 200 ‘Standard Range’, CLA 250+ ‘Long Range’, and CLA 250+ ‘Launch Edition’.

The CLA BEV is underpinned by an 800-volt electrical architecture in the 250+ variants, allowing DC charging of up to 320 kW. Using a 240 kW DC fast charger, the CLA 250+ can add up to 400 km of range in 20 minutes, while the CLA 200 can add up to 320 km in the same time.

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Battery, range and charging

The CLA 250+ Long Range and Launch Edition feature an 85.5 kWh battery pack and deliver a claimed WLTP range of up to 792 km. The CLA 200 ‘Standard Range’ offers a WLTP-certified range of 542 km. Maximum DC charging capability stands at 320 kW for the CLA 250+ variants and 200 kW for the CLA 200.

Powertrain

The CLA 250+ produces 200 kW and 335 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0–100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. The CLA 200 produces 221 hp and the same 335 Nm torque figure, completing the 0–100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds. Both variants have an electronically limited top speed of 210 km/h.

Features

The CLA BEV debuts Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS platform in India and runs on a new electronic architecture powered by NVIDIA chips. It features the latest MBUX system with an AI-based virtual assistant integrated with ChatGPT4, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini. The vehicle also includes Google Maps-based navigation with EV-specific route planning.

Driver assistance includes Level 2 ADAS as standard, with support for over-the-air updates and the potential to upgrade to Level 2+ with additional features such as steering assist.

Prices

Prices start at Rs. 55 lakh for the CLA 200, Rs. 59 lakh for the CLA 250+ ‘Long Range’, and Rs. 64 lakh for the CLA 250+ ‘Launch Edition’. Deliveries are scheduled between April and June 2026, depending on the variant.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2026, 22:30 pm IST

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