Mercedes-Benz AMG GT XX Concept unveiled with 360 kmph top speed

Mercedes‑AMG has officially unveiled the GT XX, marking a pivotal moment as its first-ever purpose‑built electric concept. Revealed on June 25, 2025, this four-door GT is not merely a design exercise—it previews the automaker’s first production model built from the ground up on the dedicated AMG.EA skateboard architecture.

Powertrain: Thrilling Electric Performance

At the heart of the GT XX sits a tri-motor setup co-developed with YASA, featuring three axial-flux electric motors—two at the rear and one upfront. This compact yet potent configuration delivers a staggering 1,360 hp, propelling the GT XX to speeds north of 360 km/h (223 mph).

The rear motors, oil-cooled and packaged with a planetary gearset and SiC inverters, handle most driving scenarios, while the front motor assists during high demand or slippery conditions.

Axial-flux motors offer significantly higher power density—claiming to be three times more compact and energy-efficient than traditional radial-flux alternatives. Their lighter, smaller footprint is key to sustained performance with repeatable output—a crucial advantage for high-performance EVs.

Mercedes-Benz is using an 800-volt system for the GTXX.

Next-Gen Battery & Ultra-Fast Charging

The GT XX employs a cutting-edge 114 kWh battery utilizing tall, slim NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) cells enclosed in aluminium casings. Each cell is individually cooled via direct-contact liquid channels—enhancing thermal stability under load.

Operating on an 800-volt system, it supports ultra-fast DC charging of up to 850 kW. This capability translates into approximately 400 km (250 miles) of range in just five minutes—where compatible high-power infrastructure is available.

Design: Retro-Tech with Futuristic Flair

Visually, the GT XX merges nostalgic cues from the iconic Mercedes C111 concepts of the ’60s in its “sunset beam orange" finish, with modern aerodynamics. It sports a sculpted fastback silhouette, a concave Panamericana grille flanked by auxiliary LED lamps, and a drag coefficient of just 0.198—an impressive feat for a performance EV

High on Features:

There are illuminated sills with electroluminescent “MBUX Fluid Light Paint" that glow and indicate charging status. Then there are 21-inch wheels with aerodynamic blades to balance cooling needs and drag efficiency. The rear panel is embedded with over 700 RGB LEDs (“MBUX Fluid Light Panel") for light animations or communications. Headlight cavities that double as exterior speaker enclosures for a synthetic V‑8 exhaust sound design—adding AMG’s iconic auditory signature to the electric era.

The interior of the GTXX looks very futuristic with dual screens and a new steering wheel.

Interior & Materials: Sport Meets Sustainability

Inside, the GT XX delivers a cockpit geared toward spirited driving with racing-style carbon-fibre seats integrated into the rear bulkhead, exposed structural components, and high-voltage inspired piping. Dual floating screens include a 10.25-inch driver display and a 14-inch infotainment panel running MB.OS, featuring AMG-specific UX and paddle shifters for regenerative control.

Sustainable materials are a highlight: door trims utilize biotech-silk alternatives; seat surfaces feature leather substitutes derived from recycled GT3 tyres; and even the interior surfaces repurpose racing waste—a marriage of AMG’s performance ethos and eco-conscious innovation

Road to Production: What Comes Next

Mercedes-AMG aims to begin production of its first electric GT as early as 2026, with the GT XX concept serving as a preview of the successor to the GT 4-Door Coupé.

Its advanced motor, battery, and design technologies will likely trickle down, positioning it to directly compete with rivals like the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT and Lucid Air Sapphire.

