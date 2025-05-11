New Mercedes-AMG electric sedan in works, will replace GT 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-AMG, the performance division of the German luxury car manufacturer, is working on a new super electric sedan, which is expected to debut sometime next month, and has been revealed through a set of teaser images. Upon arrival, it will replace the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe . While the OEM previously released a shadowy teaser image previewing the upcoming car’s silhouette, the new set of images provides a clearer look at the unnamed car.

The teaser image hints that the Mercedes-AMG will ditch the GT’s liftback design for a traditional trunk. Also, it gets a clear body line separating the rear windscreen and the camouflaged rear spoiler can be figured out as well. There will be flush fitting door handles, large multi-spoke wheels and a coupe-like roof as well. The teaser images indicate that the upcoming sedan will be a long and large car. It is not clear if the rear taillights are real units or just decoys to hide the design, but the LED daytime running lights look like production-ready.

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG car will come riding on the brand’s AMG.EA architecture, which is supposed to result in fun-to-drive electric cars. This platform will underpin an SUV, which will use YASA’s axial-flux motors that are lightweight electric motors that can churn out up to 473 bhp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque.

The upcoming Mercedes-AMG model could come weighing a bit, which could affect how it handles. The AMG 4-Door GT plug-in hybrid with the V8 weighs more than a 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport. The new car will have two electric motors, giving the sedan close to 986 bhp and 1,355 Nm of maximum torque. However, it’s not clear if Mercedes-AMG will put these motors one on each axle, giving the car an all-wheel drive setup, or attach both to the rear for maximum chaos

