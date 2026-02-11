Mercedes-AMG to globally debut three EVs: what we know so far

Mercedes-AMG is working on a two-pronged approach with its upcoming volley of launches. On one hand, the German luxury carmaker’s performance division is hitting the brakes on its four-cylinder engines in favour of larger displacement V6 and V8 power units. On the other end, it is diving into electrification with three all-new EVs slated to be launched in the near future.*

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype will be the first production model based on the AMG.EA electric platform

The upcoming AMG EVs include a GT coupe and two SUVs, all built on the newly-developed AMG.EA platform. The first of the upcoming EVs is the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype, based on the Concept AMG GT XX. This is the all-electric cousin of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE 4-Door Coupe and was originally teased in 2025 as part of a promo film that featured actor Brad Pitt and Mercedes F1 team driver George Russel. The AMG GT EV is designed to carry the AMG division’s performance-focused identity, featuring all the bells and whistles, including carbon ceramic brakes, active aero, and high-performance tyres.

Mercedes-AMG electric SUVs

Mercedes-AMG’s upcoming electric SUV has been spotted testing and is expected to spawn a coupe derivative

SUVs are also a major point of focus, as these vehicles account for more than half of Mercedes-Benz’s global volumes. As such, the AMG division will cater to customers looking for a high-performance electric SUV. The brand has already been spotted testing its upcoming electric SUV, which is expected to spawn a coupe version.

Mercedes-AMG EVs to reach four-digit power figures

The 800-volt electric architecture houses three axial flux motors housed in high-performance drive units, deriving power from a liquid-cooled battery pack

All three AMG EVs will feature a powertrain layout derived from the AMG GT XX. The concept’s 800-volt EV architecture houses three axial-flux motors in two high perfomance electric drive units (HP.EDU) fitted on both axles, enabling four-wheel drive. The motors derive power from an F1-derived liquid-cooled battery that employs newly-made cylindrical NCMA cells, offering efficient cooling and a high energy density of over 300 Wh/kg.

With this, the AMG GT XX makes more than 1,360 horsepower. While the production units will not make this much power, the GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype is expected to come closest. Regardless of the exact power figures, Mercedes has confirmed that all three EVs will boast horsepower numbers reaching four digits. This would put each among the quickest in their respective segments, but it remains to be seen whether the new EVs can maintain the fun factor.

