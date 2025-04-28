Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-AMG teases new super sedan, possibly the next GT 4-door

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Apr 2025, 08:56 AM
The redesigned Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door will be gunning for the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan upon arrival.
Mercedes-Benz's performance car division AMG appears to be working on a new sleek super sedan that will challenge the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan. Mercedes-AMG has teased the new car, which looks like a redesigned four-door GT. The teaser image hints that the model will debut soon, and it will come with a stylish new design as well as a high-tech electric powertrain.

The German luxury car manufacturer has not said much about the upcoming electric performance car, but hinted that something big is coming in June 2025. The message was accompanied by a dark teaser image hinting at a stylish sports car with a protruding nose section and prominent headlights. It also comes with a rakish windscreen that flows into a roofline that continues almost all the way to the end of the car. The muscular rear haunches and a large greenhouse panel, too, can be figured out from the teaser image. Soon after the teaser became public, this has fuelled speculations among the automotive enthusiasts about the possible launch of a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door EV.

The sports EV is slated to enter production later this year, and Mercedes-AMG has previously confirmed that it will come underpinned by a platform, which the company dubs as the first dedicated electric vehicle architecture developed by the brand. Christened AMG Electric Architecture or AMG.EA, the platform, claims to make the upcoming electric performance car a technological trailblazer, which will pioneer a number of new innovations.

Design, feature, technology and specification details of the upcoming car are few and far between, but the upcoming Porsche Taycan challenger is slated to come equipped with a high-performance battery pack as well as axial-flux motors. The EV was previewed by the Vision AMG concept earlier. It could come promising around 1,000 bhp maximum power on tap.

First Published Date: 28 Apr 2025, 08:56 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Porsche Taycan Taycan Porsche Audi Audi e Tron GT e Tron GT luxury car performance car sports car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
